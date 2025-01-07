Winachi: 'There’s a groove to our tunes that people can dance to'

Winachi. Picture: Liam Maxwell / Styling: Tee Gray (True-Street Curators)

The seasoned percussionist, known for his work with Fun-Da-Mental, Transglobal Underground and Stone Roses singer Ian Brown, remembers being approached by Warrington duo Liam Croker and Antony Egerton on the now-defunct social media platform MySpace.

“The greatest thing about Antony and Liam is these guys are all inventive, man,” he says. “Something that really turned me on to them (was) the bare-faced brutality of the lyrics and the production. There’s something that happens at the edge of Manchester which these guys and responsible for.”

Back at the time, a decade ago, the band were called China White – a name they were advised to ditch by their US-based manager because of its drug association. Instead Egerton came up with an anagram, The Winachi Tribe, with which they started to make a name for themselves by broadening their sonic template from trip-hop and hip-hop to funk and electro.

“There was a name change but it was also an evolution of the band,” says singer and guitarist Croker. “With Inder coming in, we evolved as musicians and as people together through that transition through China White into The Winachi Tribe.”

“I’ve got to hand it to these lads, they know what they’re doing,” says Matharu. “The melting pot became bigger, basically.”

Croker says the funk influence crept in from listening closely to the samples used in early hip-hop and trip-hop. “We would listen to Tricky or Massive Attack or Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five and then pick apart the samples they’d used,” he says. “Quite often it was Parliament and Funkadelic or Sly and the Family Stone, so we then went and discovered that from originally being into sampled music.

“And also listening to, say, the (Happy) Mondays, the (Stone) Roses and Ian Brown. These were the bands I listened to a lot growing up and a lot of their influences were Parliament, Funkadelic, George Clinton stuff. Naturally you’re going to listen to what influenced your heroes and then we got into that and it just became a part of our make-up of what we were doing.

“We’re incorrectly labelled a funk band. We’re not one by any stretch of the imagination but there’s a groove to our tunes that people can dance to, they can move to it.”

Matharu adds: “We’re really grateful to our parents for having a top funky record collection. My dad listened to all sorts. I grew up listening to Mahavishnu Orchestra, Shakti and John McLaughlin, stuff that was right out there, thinking I want to be a part of this. That’s just one part of where my record collection came from. From somebody who listens to that and then turns around and listens to the (Sex) Pistols and The Clash. I think punk rock was my saviour. I was playing these two-hour tabla rhythms every day and then I discovered reggae music and punk rock and I thought, wow, what the heck is this.”

The band’s current sound is also representative of their five personalities and what differentiates them from a lot of groups, Croker feels. “I’m not knocking indie bands as such, but if you look at your stereotypical indie band they look the same, they’ve got the same get-up. Winachi is a real fusion of personalities, styles, characters and I think that comes across in our music,” he says.

“It’s a bit schizophrenic in some ways. if someone turns round to us and says what genre of music do you make, I couldn’t tell them. But the characters in the band, our different backgrounds, where we’re from has definitely played a part in the sound of everything. It’s all evolved with those aspects being a part of it.”

“It’s what you bring as a human being,” Matharu adds. “Not necessarily what you look like, but it’s what you bring to the table – your attitude, your style, your swagger, your understanding, you’re totally loaded. You come here to just share it.”

After almost 10 years of singles, EPs and collaborations with the likes of Danny Saber and Keith Allen, Winachi finally released their first album late last year. Called Sympathy For The Future, it was recorded in Warrington and Los Angeles, with US production by John X. Matharu is philosophical about why the process took them so long. “You know, it might have taken whatever it’s taken, but I just think as an artist you’ve got to be comfortable with yourself and your work and that therefore governs how long it’s going to take you,” he says.

“In myself, I’m a total perfectionist in most things that I do, I try to make sure that it’s right. The thing is they’re moving with me and I’m moving with them, so a lot of it’s reflective, it rubs off and we’ve got to also understand that not everything is black and white, so to speak…Everything takes time. We got involved in a lot of sprout-throwing across the water, but we need to keep our sprouts...The thing is we’ve had a great time doing it. Who doesn’t want to record an album so great and take your time over it?”

“Leading up to this, we released a lot of singles and a lot of EPs,” Croker says. “We’d release a single then go on the road and write some more, it’s just how it happened. It was complicated, but we didn’t do it the normal, traditional way. We just did it our way and it took a while. I think the album is a little time capsule as well, you can really sense what we were up to at that time, what we were doing, what we were going through. The exciting thing now is that’s out and doing really well and we’re on with the second one.”