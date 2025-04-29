Yard Act on AI, Live at Leeds and writing album three

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group is currently enjoying a rare moment of calm between last year’s whirlwind second album tour and the approaching 2025 festival season. “We’ve had more of a chance to be in our own beds for once,” says drummer Jay Russell. “We’ve been quite at it working on new material and stuff, but it’s nice to be in Leeds for a bit.”

Their second record, Where’s My Utopia? – released in March 2024 – earned widespread acclaim and took the band across the UK, Europe and North America. “People always say the second album is difficult,” reflects guitarist Sam Shipstone. “But the first one was difficult because you’re doing something new and want it to go alright. The second one was difficult because you don’t want to mess it up after gaining a big profile from the first – and now people are saying the third record is really important.”

The album’s tour featured standout shows, including Glastonbury and a huge homecoming gig in Millennium Square last August. “That was really something, that one,” says Sam. “Because sometimes with festival shows, even though they’re important, you just sort of get into a flow. But that one was very flow-obstructing. It was like, ‘Oh my god, this is big. I hope this goes all right.’ And normally, with festivals, you never see the financial side of it – but with that one, I saw all the figures and just thought, ‘Oh my god, I hope no one gets ill!’”

Yard Act at their rehearsal space in Leeds. From left: Sam Shipstone, James Smith, Jay Russell and Ryan Needham.

Jay adds: “We all had close friends and family there. And I think that adds a completely different level of pressure than playing in front of a crowd of people you don’t know.”

In February, Yard Act joined over 1,000 musicians on the silent protest album Is This What We Want? – a response to the UK government’s proposed changes to copyright law and artificial intelligence. Speaking about the growing role of AI in music, the band didn’t mince words. “This is a proper threatening concept. Some of the technological changes that have affected music – one of them was home taping - you look back on it in retrospect and think, ‘That was a real over-the-top reaction to something minor that didn’t actually kill music’.

"But streaming killed music revenue. And AI is going to kill music revenue again. And it does affect you when you’re starting in a band. If the income floor for what you’re able to do with a certain audience goes down, then you have to make music differently.”

