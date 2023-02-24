The ‘worlds most exciting indie supergroup’ are coming to Halifax to perform at The Piece Hall this summer.

boygenius will play at the historic building on Tuesday, August 22.

The show is one of just two in the UK for the band this year, with the other in London’s Gunnersbury Park.

Nicky Chance-Thompson, CEO of The Piece Hall Charitable Trust, said: “This is another truly incredible coup for The Piece Hall.

"boygenius are rightly regarded as the world’s most exciting indie supergroup and their debut album is one of the most eagerly-awaited releases of the year.

“We can’t wait to welcome Julien, Phoebe and Lucy – three incredible and super-talented female artists – here to our wonderful venue, which will be the perfect backdrop for what will undoubtedly be one of the must-see shows of the year.”

The acclaimed American indie band – comprising of Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus – recently announced their long-awaited return with the release of three singles from their upcoming album, The Record - $20, Emily I’m Sorry, and True Blue.

It will be the first full-length project from the band and follows their self-produced, self-titled EP back in 2018.

Ethel Cain has been confirmed as support for boygenius at The Piece Hall show.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, March 3 from www.ticketmaster.co.ukboygenius .

This summer’s Live at The Piece Hall will also feature concerts by Madness, Sting, Rag’N’Bone Man, James, Embrace, The Lumineers and more.