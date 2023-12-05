Yorkshire illustrator creates calendar celebrating artful charm of York's shop fronts

The shopfronts in York are a big draw for illustrator Ric Liptrot who has created a calendar featuring his favourites. Grace Hammond reports.

It’s all the tiny details in a shopfront that might make it interesting. Bold sweeps of bright colour or the artful charm of a crafted display.

Illustrator Ric Liptrot has created a calendar for 2024, featuring independent shops and their frontage in his home city of York.

This is the magic of his making, to catch a little bit of the city’s own spirit. “York has such history,” he said. “There is that community spirit. And I quite like the community aspect, of going into a small shop and there’s someone you know. “Maybe that’s why I like independents,” he added. “And its supporting local. “This is promoting independent shops. I like that element of nostalgia. It’s nice to have these shops. York is a rare city to have so many of them.”

There’s the Bluebird Bakery, on the Little Shambles. The Hat Shop on Pavement, with its bright baubles of light. The “welcoming” Pig and Pastry, with its warm, happy feel.

“It’s those touches - that you might not get with bigger cafes - that make it so lovely,” he said.

“I’m just inspired by all the shops. And the colours of a shop front. So much effort goes into them.”

Mr Liptrot has been drawing shopfronts in York since 2017. There’s plenty to draw.

“I quite like to sit out and sketch the place,” he said. “I’ve got a foldout chair that I take with me, and I draw. It gives me a chance to take it in and get to know the place, and all the detail, a little better.

“I use collage, and stencils and paint rollers. It’s different techniques to try and make an image that stands out.

“The toughest thing is trying to narrow it down,” he added. “Maybe I’ll do another in a couple of years.”

There’s Duttons for Buttons, on Coppergate, and The Habit, of Goodramgate. The Bluebird Bakery, and it’s “lovely” window display. Partisan, of Micklegate, and Fossgate’s The Blue Bell, York’s smallest pub opened 1798. Then The Crooked Tap, The Hairy Pig, Alligator.

“York lends itself to this,” said Mr Liptrot. “I love those combinations, with uneven lines.

“I illustrate these local shops, pubs and cafes for the residents of York,” he added.

“They are places which have a special meaning or significance to them. I hear all sorts of lovely stories from people telling me their memories of these places.”