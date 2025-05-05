Rebecca Dixon models Harrogate milliner Jenny Robert’s A Celebration of Spode Blue Italian design.

Five Yorkshire milliners are taking part in a prestigious London exhibition showcasing headwear designs of cultural significance, from the fields of film, theatre, fashion and specialist millinery.

Jenny Roberts, from Harrogate, and Edwina Ibbotson, from South Cliffe in East Yorkshire, are taking part in Beyond the Brim: The Heritage of Hat Making, which takes place May 12-16 at the Bank of England Museum.

They join more than 50 milliners, including fellow Yorkshire participants Paul Stafford, Bridget Bailey and Karen Henriksen, all from The British Hat Guild (BHG) and The Worshipful Company of Feltmakers.

“The aim of the exhibition is to educate and inspire the attendees on all aspects of the craft of hat making and its heritage,” says Jenny, who has curated the show.

Pink hat by Edwina Ibbotson. Photographer Diana Gomez

“We want to spark curiosity in how the hats are made and show how traditional millinery methods can be used in a modern way.

“Every masterpiece tells a story of meticulous skill, creativity and cultural significance, connecting the past and present and displaying the rich history of millinery.”

Jenny’s own exhibit, A Celebration of Spode Blue Italian, was commissioned by Portmeirion Pottery to celebrate the 200th anniversary of Josiah Spode’s iconic Blue Italian design. It was silk-printed, then meticulously hand-embroidered.

Edwina Ibbotson will showcase her Flight of Gold feather headdress, inspired by birds in flight. She says: “Taking inspiration from nature and culture has always been part of fashion designing including hats.”

'Aki' headpiece by Giulia Mio Millinery. Photography by ISoElegant Photography. Hair and make-up by Pincurls Vintage Services

Also on display is Elphaba’s hat from the movie Wicked: Part 1, by designer Paul Tazewell, in collaboration with milliner Sophie Lambe.

There will be daily demonstrations and talks alongside the exhibition, covering topics from the history of bowler hats by the world’s oldest hat shop, Lock & Co Hatters, to an insight into high fashion hats that have adorned celebrities and royals, by the couture milliners who made them.

Stephen Jones OBE, renowned milliner and chairman of The British Hat Guild, says: “It is an honour to be a part of Beyond the Brim: The Heritage of Hat Making exhibition.

“As the Chairman of the British Hat Guild, I am continuously inspired by our millinery community here in the UK and am delighted London Craft Week is giving us the chance to show the public the magic of millinery.

“I hope the hats on display inspire a whole new wave of creative talent and mad hatters, as our craft is one to be treasured and hopefully continue, long into the future. It is such a joy to be in a heritage craft and part of this wonderful festival celebrating making and innovation.”