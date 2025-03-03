With the BRIT Awards having taken place over the past weekend, and Charli XCX earning everything she won, here comes that tendency to seek out ‘the next big thing.’

Could your new favourite band or musician be lurking around the Yorkshire scene? After the successes of previous acts Kaiser Chiefs , The Wedding Present and more recently Yard Act , the region has had more than its fair share of successes - be it conquering the charts or becoming cult heroes among music scenes.

We’ve brought together 13 (one for each month and an additional act to keep in your pocket for a future date) acts from the Yorkshire area that we think will end up becoming more of a name being spoken about in their respective scenes - and have taken a few cues from Leeds based non-profit Come Play With Me and a few obvious choices after award winning releases as much as we have scoured some recent releases on Bandcamp .

So who do we think you might be talking about a lot more in 2025? Read on to find out and start jumping on the bandwagon from today.

1 . English Teacher (Leeds) Based in Leeds, English Teacher blends angular post-punk with witty, introspective lyrics. With a reputation for electrifying live shows and an effortlessly cool sound, the band is steadily making a name for itself in the UK indie scene. Their music combines elements of Britpop, art-rock, and alternative, and they've already caught the attention of major media outlets and festival promoters. English Teacher is certainly one to watch. | John Marshall/PA Wire Photo Sales

2 . The Reytons (Sheffield) Hailing from Sheffield, The Reytons have quickly become one of the most talked-about indie bands in Yorkshire. Known for their anthemic, stadium-ready sound and raw, relatable lyrics, they’ve built a dedicated following with their high-energy live performances. With their mix of indie rock, punk energy, and sharp commentary on everyday life, The Reytons are positioning themselves as the next big act to come out of the region. | Rich Goodwin Photo Sales

3 . Sunflower Thieves (Leeds) Childhood friends Amy Illingworth and Lily Sturt-Bolshaw formed Sunflower Thieves in Leeds. Their music, characterized by ethereal vocals and storytelling lyrics, has garnered attention from BBC Radio 1, 6 Music, BBC Introducing, Radio X, Clash, and The Line Of Best Fit. They released their debut EP, 'Someone To Be There For,' in 2022 and have supported artists like Lewis Watson, Memorial, and Flyte. | Nick Po Photo Sales

4 . Hang Linton (Leeds) Hang Linton is a Leeds-based interdisciplinary artist blending avant-funk, dance punk, and breakbeats into an electrifying, genre-defying sound. Having honed his craft in Berlin across various projects and collectives, Hang has returned to the UK, ready to leave his mark with a raw, rebellious aesthetic. | Bandcamp Photo Sales