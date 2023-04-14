Sheffield’s Rock N Roll Circus has confirmed the line-up for this year’s show with Yorkshire pop star Self Esteem and popular RuPaul’s Drag Race 2021 finalist Bimini Bon Boulash.

Musician Rebecca Lucy Taylor, known by her stage name Self Esteem, from Rotherham, South Yorkshire, has been confirmed as the latest headliner to take part in Sheffield’s show this year at Don Valley Bowl.

The announcement comes on the back of two consecutive sell-out shows for Self Esteem at O2 Academy Sheffield, which will give music fans in Yorkshire another opportunity to see one of the UK’s most popular new artists.

There are more acts to be unveiled and the line-up itself has been curated by Rebecca herself featuring artists close to her heart. The all-star line-up will include Australian electro pop band Confidence Man, Drag Race UK’s popular drag queen Bimini Bon Boulash, the legendary band Arctic Monkeys, who were formed in Yorkshire and Arctic Numpties.

Self Esteem. (Pic credit: Rock N Roll Circus)

Self Esteem has soared to stardom from her Meadowhall-inspired corset stealing the show at Glastonbury last summer to her most recent tour selling 44,000 tickets to rave national reviews.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will be opening the new circus themed show at Don Valley Bowl on another date, while Self Esteem is set to take to the stage at Rock N Roll Circus on Saturday, September 2, 2023. Tickets will go on presale on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 and will then be available for general sale for the public on Friday, April 21, 2023.

Self Esteem has shaken off her indie band past to become the pop star she has always wanted to be. Her 2019 debut ‘Compliments Please’, Rebecca gave a voice to the feelings of insecurity and misogyny-induced frustration that many face daily, this has attracted a whole new audience.

Self Esteem’s second studio album ‘Prioritise Pleasure’ was nominated for the Mercury Prize and was ranked number one by the Guardian newspaper.

Self Esteem said of her headlining the show: “Sheffield. I just had to come back one more time before I fully commit to writing again.

“I’ve also curated my actual dream line-up to join me. I am genuinely deeply excited - Don Valley Bowl, Sept 2 - I promise you this is not to be missed!”

Outside of her work as Self Esteem, Rebecca has also recently been cast in a Film4 film and Sky sitcom, she will be writing this year, making her literary debut, composing and has composed the soundtrack for Prima Facie, the one-woman play starring Jodie Comer with more projects on the way.

