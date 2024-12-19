Yorkshire singer Paul Stone and the Basement Collective unveil new single

Paul Stone performing with the Basement Collective. Picture: Anesta Broad

Birkenshaw-based singer Paul Stone has unveiled his first single with his new band, the Basement Collective.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The jazz singer, who has previously had support from BBC Radio 2 and composed the ‘Yorkshire anthem’ You’ll Never Ride Alone for the 2017 edition of the Tour De Yorkshire cycle race, has made the track Autumn Leaves available to pre-save on digital streaming services. It is the first taste of a five -track EP.

Stone told The Yorkshire Post: “The EP entitled Pure Imagination is exactly that, a vision to deliver respectful ‘accessible jazz’ to listeners new and old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The five tracks will be be released and followed up with an album of original work as part of my return to music.

“Words cannot describe how fortunate I am to be surrounded by some of the UK’s finest players all based here in Yorkshire.”

The singer, who also runs Hopkins Butchers in Birkenshaw, said his return to music after a short hiatus was “always on the cards but I had to focus on my incredible and busy family made up of four children under nine”.

He added: “Since 2020 I have built the studio and invited the players over to check it out, from this The Basement Collective was born with a return gig to Grosvenor House Hotel in London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Christian Carlisle of BBC Introducing picked us up only last month and things have really snowballed for us.

“I’ve found myself reaching back out to industry veterans who have all welcomed our sound by showing their support. Jeff Smith of Radio 2 quoting ‘Your voice sounds as good as ever’ and Tina Edwards ‘Really lovely recordings of some gorgeous standards’.

Stone said he and the Collective have had “several markers to show that I believe we are onto something”.