Yorkshire singer Paul Stone and the Basement Collective unveil new single
The jazz singer, who has previously had support from BBC Radio 2 and composed the ‘Yorkshire anthem’ You’ll Never Ride Alone for the 2017 edition of the Tour De Yorkshire cycle race, has made the track Autumn Leaves available to pre-save on digital streaming services. It is the first taste of a five -track EP.
Stone told The Yorkshire Post: “The EP entitled Pure Imagination is exactly that, a vision to deliver respectful ‘accessible jazz’ to listeners new and old.
“The five tracks will be be released and followed up with an album of original work as part of my return to music.
“Words cannot describe how fortunate I am to be surrounded by some of the UK’s finest players all based here in Yorkshire.”
The singer, who also runs Hopkins Butchers in Birkenshaw, said his return to music after a short hiatus was “always on the cards but I had to focus on my incredible and busy family made up of four children under nine”.
He added: “Since 2020 I have built the studio and invited the players over to check it out, from this The Basement Collective was born with a return gig to Grosvenor House Hotel in London.
“Christian Carlisle of BBC Introducing picked us up only last month and things have really snowballed for us.
“I’ve found myself reaching back out to industry veterans who have all welcomed our sound by showing their support. Jeff Smith of Radio 2 quoting ‘Your voice sounds as good as ever’ and Tina Edwards ‘Really lovely recordings of some gorgeous standards’.
Stone said he and the Collective have had “several markers to show that I believe we are onto something”.
“We’re recording the old-school analogue way with everyone in the same room capturing that vibe which music is all about, no tricks just players.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.