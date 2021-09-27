Yorkshire venue has 'no plans to cancel' Chubby Brown gig despite protest

Chubby Brown

The controversial comedian, whose real name is Royston Vasey, is due to perform at the venue on Saturday, October 2 but protesters claim his jokes are offensive and divisive.

They are calling on Scarborough Borough Council, which owns Whitby Pavilion, to call off the gig and are planning to stage a protest outside the venue on the night of the performance.

Caitlin Webb-Ellis, 33, who organised the protest, said the comedian’s language and his acts “aren't acceptable” and councils “ shouldn't be endorsing this kind of thing”.

The performance was booked by the previous operator Sheffield International Venues and was due to go ahead in October 2020, but it was postponed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

A Scarborough Borough Council spokesman said: "As the new operator we don't make a judgement about an act which isn't law breaking but we do recognise that Mr Chubby Brown has a form of humour that some people will find objectionable and highly offensive.

"Other venues may take a different view, but there are no plans to cancel the performance in Whitby. It is a personal choice whether someone wishes to pay to see him on stage."

The venue’s website states: “The legendary Chubby Brown may not be everyone’s cup of tea but a lot of people like tea! Chubby came from a tough start in life to become one of the most successful comedians in the world.”

Mr Vasey has been approached for a comment.

The North Yorkshire comic recently spoke out against the cancellation of his gig at Sheffield City Hall, which was scheduled for January, and more than 39,000 people have signed a petition which states he should be allowed to perform.

Sheffield City Trust, which runs the venue, said his acts does not reflect its values.