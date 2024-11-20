The volume of excited screaming in the Academy would suggest that Beabadoobee (aka Beatrice Laus) has become a bona fide pop star.

It’s an ascent that began when the Philippines-born, London-raised musician’s debut lo-fi single ‘Coffee’ was sampled by Powfu. It went on to become a worldwide hit in 2020, leading to her being nominated in that year’s Brit Awards.

Since then she’s scored a viral TikTok hit in ‘Glue Song’ and supported Taylor Swift on the north American leg of the Eras Tour.

These things helped to catapult recently released third album This Is How Tomorrow Moves to number one in the UK charts. Produced by Rick Rubin, it positions her alongside a fresh wave of chart acts who are influenced by 90s bubblegum grunge.

She looks like a genuine pop star as she performs with a three-piece touring band in tiny black shorts, knee high boots and pink electric guitar. Yet while Chappell Roan is outspoken and Sabrina Carpenter winks innuendo, Laus is a blank onto which the Gen Z audience can project their emotions.

It’s a tactic that’s obviously worked; her every word and move during this 21-song set is received with delighted squeals from her predominantly female fans.

Her instruction to jump during ‘She Plays Bass’ is rapturously obeyed to balcony-quaking effect, and her banter is treated like holy scripture. This is despite it being either a sweet platitude or a re-phrased lyric from the next song.

“You guys have the prettiest eyes I’ve ever seen,” she purrs before playing the Lisa Loeb folk-pop of ‘Ever Seen’, on which a partner tells her she, “had the prettiest eyes he'd ever seen.”

This politeness often masks a grittier, more vulnerable underbelly. “It's such a shame / You don't cross my mind,” she lies on the angsty, Juliana Hatfield-lite ‘One Time’, while Jacob Bugden’s guitar work at the start of ‘Beaches’ channels early Oasis.

Punk-pop closing track ‘Cologne’, meanwhile, taps into Avril Lavigne while she pleads, “Won't you just drop your shit / And pick up the phone?”

If these tracks reflect her roots in the 90s indie scene, then there’s also plenty on offer for those interested in more polished pop. The accusatory ‘Real Man’ has a Caro Emerald swagger to its jazzy beat, ‘Sunny Day’ almost has an All Saints vibe, and ‘Post’ is post-Taylor Swift.

‘Girl Song’ finds her on less sure footing, being an Elton John style piano ballad that’s primed for a John Lewis Christmas advert.

On the cusp of a major breakthrough, the stage design of artfully placed stepladder and white drapes initially looks like a curious choice. Yet when the curtains drop to reveal fake ivy creeping up the wall, it implies a metaphor for her career transformation.