Britain’s Got Talent started all the way back in 2007.

Plenty of acts have won over the years.

But can you remember all of them?

It might be hard to believe but Britain’s Got Talent has been on the air for almost 20 years. Debuting all the way back in 2007, it has crowned plenty of winners in the time since.

BGT is preparing for the final of its 18th series in just a matter of hours. Before it has concluded today (May 31) a new name will be etched into the history books.

But can you remember every single act who has won the show so far? Here’s all you need to know:

Who is in the BGT final for 2025?

BGT's Sydnie Christmas is awarded the Golden Buzzer. | ITV

But here is a list of the 10 acts confirmed for the series 18 conclusion:

Blackouts (golden buzzer)

Vinnie McKee (public vote)

Olly Pearson (golden buzzer)

Stacey Leadbeatter (public vote)

Jasmine Rice (golden buzzer)

Ping Pong Pang (public vote)

Joseph Charm (golden buzzer)

Hear Our Voice (public vote)

Harry Moulding (golden buzzer)

Binita Chetry (public vote)

Wildcard - tbd

Full list of Britain’s Got Talent winners since 2007

Series 1 (2007) - Paul Potts

Series 2 (2008) - George Sampson

Series 3 (2009) - Diversity

Series 4 (2010) - Spellbound

Series 5 (2011) - Jai McDowall

Series 6 (2012) - Ashleigh and Pudsey

Series 7 (2013) - Attraction

Series 8 (2014) - Collabro

Series 9 (2015) - Jules O'Dwyer & Matisse

Series 10 (2016) - Richard Jones

Series 11 (2017) - Tokio Myers

Series 12 (2018) - Lost Voice Guy

Series 13 (2019) - Colin Thackery

Series 14 (2020) - Jon Courtenay

Series 15 (2022) - Axel Blake

Series 16 (2023) - Viggo Venn

Series 17 (2024) - Sydnie Christmas

Series 18 (2025) - TBD

How to watch BGT’s final in 2025?

The reality show has called ITV (and STV in Scotland) home since it debuted all the way back in June 2007. Unlike Great British Bake Off or Big Brother, it has not moved channels and has remained part of the broadcaster’s annual schedule for nearly 20 years.

It will be live on ITV1/HD and STV from 7pm tonight, as previously mentioned. It will also be on ITVX and STV Player as it airs - as well as later on demand.