Britain’s Got Talent is back with more auditions.

ITV has confirmed its start time this week.

But when can you expect BGT to begin?

Another week and another brand new episode of Britain’s Got Talent to look forward to. Despite the start of Celebrity Big Brother, you don’t have to worry about it being moved around .

BGT is back in its prime Saturday evening spot and is continuing weekly on ITV. The live semi-finals are just around the corner - but the auditions will roll on this week.

See who has had the golden buzzer so far. Find out when the show is on this weekend.

What time is Britain’s Got Talent on TV today?

The Blackouts got an unprecedented 'group' Golden Buzzer for their performance. | ITV

The latest episode of the long-running ITV reality show competition is set to start at 7pm today (April 12). It should be a familiar starting time for regular watchers as it is BGT’s usual Saturday evening slot.

Tonight’s episode is set to run for around 80 minutes - including adverts. It is due to finish at 8.20pm and will be followed by The 1% Club.

What to expect from BGT this week?

It is another round of auditions taking place on BGT this week - as yet more hopefuls dream of making it to the Royal Variety Show. We are nearing the end of the audition stages and the live shows are expected to begin later in April.

How to watch BGT in 2025?

ITV will be broadcasting the long-running show on its main channel - ITV1/ 1HD. It will also be available live and on catch up via ITVX.

Unlike previous years, the show will be weekly throughout its full run in 2025. BGT has started earlier than usual, because of Saturday Night Takeaway’s hiatus and it will continue through to the end of May.

The live semi-finals will also be spread out across multiple weeks, instead of running on back-to-back nights. Which may take some getting used to.

