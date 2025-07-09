A balmy summer evening saw Leeds Millennium Square full to the brim for blues-rock powerhouse The Black Keys, as part of its Summer Series.

Miles Kane of Last Shadow Puppets fame, warmed the crowd up with his infectious melodies, including his latest single Love is Cruel, catchy hooks and fine voice.

Then Akron Ohio duo, Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney, bandmates for 25 years, came on stage alone on the first night of their 2025 tour.

Opening numbers Your Touch from 2006 album Magic Potion and a medley of Thickfreakness from 2003, The Breaks and I’ll Be your Man from 2002’s The Big Come Up were reminiscent of the White Stripes - with better drumming.

They were joined by the rest of their band – guitarist, bassist, keyboards and percussion for a crowd-pleasing Gold on the Ceiling from 2011’s El Camino.

If the band are still recovering from a terrible 2024, with a cancelled tour and splitting from their management, it didn’t show.

Tight throughout, they powered through their impressive catalogue, with Auerbach dancing and smiling across the stage to stand on Carney’s drum riser.

Auerbach’s voice and guitar both sounded superb, and Carney’s drumming was dynamic and thunderous.

They played two songs from their new album, No Rain, No Flowers, which will be released in August; the title track, with its blend of 80’s and 90’s pop and Man on a Mission, which they dedicated to Miles Kane, and both of which bode well for the album’s success.

Working on it, they told the NME, had helped them regroup.

Banter is minimal but Auerbach makes frequent affectionate references to Carney.

A lack of video screen made you focus on the band on stage and highlights included Auerbach’s screaming solo on Lo/Hi and Weight of Love which was reminiscent of Pink Floyd and spotlighted Carney’s drumming. Wild Child from 2024 is firmly in the 70’s classic blues rock tradition.

Finishing the main set with Howlin’ for You and She’s Long Gone from 2010’s Brothers, the crowd roared their approval before the band returned for an encore of Little Black Submarine, starting gently and building to a crescendo, before a powerful Lonely Boy, probably their best-known song, had everyone dancing and singing along and brought the night to a tumultuous close.