Burberry AW24: Yorkshire model Fran Summers joins Naomi Campbell, Agyness Deyn and Lily Cole on the London Fashion Week catwalk

Burberry took Yorkshire to London Fashion Week when the British heritage brand showcased its autumn/winter collections with a decidedly rugged and outdoorsy theme in a huge check marquee at London’s Victoria Park.
Stephanie Smith
Stephanie Smith
Published 21st Feb 2024, 14:27 GMT

It was the third collection for Bradford-born Daniel Lee as Burberry’s creative director. He has shown previous Burberry collections at Kennington Park and Highbury Fields, since taking over from Riccardo Tisci in September 2022.

Yorkshire model Fran Summers stepped out wearing a shearling high collar coat. Originally from Richmond, North Yorkshire, Fran joined an all-star cast of British models including Naomi Campbell, Karen Elson, Agyness Deyn, Lily Cole, Lily Donaldson and Edie Campbell.

See the Burberry AW24 catwalk show on the official Burberry website.

Yorkshire model Fran Summers on the Burberry AW24 catwalk for London Fashion Week. Picture courtesy of BurberryYorkshire model Fran Summers on the Burberry AW24 catwalk for London Fashion Week. Picture courtesy of Burberry
Yorkshire model Fran Summers on the Burberry AW24 catwalk for London Fashion Week. Picture courtesy of Burberry

Well wrapped up was the order of the day with high collars, scarves as mufflers, sturdy boots and feathery fringe details to collars, cuffs, hems and shoulders. In an earthy palette of soft browns, clay and muddy greens, it was all about the coats, with parkas, rumpled trench coats (Burberry makes its trenches in Castleford), duffels and field jackets. Tailored coats with huge shearling collars reminded of Ken in the Barbie film. There was cool belted leather outerwear, too.

But there was more in the shape of sweeping pleated and tweedy maxi skirts peeping out under long coats, while swirling metallics and beaded fabrics on dresses and blouses added glamour and contrast to the weather-beating looks.

Joanna Lumley was one of many famous faces spotted watching the show, as was actor Saltburn Barry Keoghan, Cara Delevingne, Olivia Colman, Lily Allen and Iris Law. Others include rapper Skepta, Anna Wintour, Jourdan Dunn, Mo Farah, Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey and actor Gabrielle Union.

Daniel Lee attended Dixons City Academy in Bradford before going to Central St Martins College in London.

