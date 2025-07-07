Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Piece Hall in Halifax is buzzing with anticipation, families and fans of all ages filling the historic square.

There’s a festival atmosphere, with kids on shoulders, but as is often the case with British summer gigs, the weather is a wildcard. The day starts bright, but as the evening draws in, dark clouds gather, and the threat of rain becomes real.

The Piece Hall itself, with its grand Georgian colonnades and open-air courtyard, is a stunning backdrop for live music.

The weather holds out just long enough for the support acts: Muddy Elephant deliver a tight, energetic set, and Soap keep spirits high despite a few light showers. Both bands manage to squeeze in their performances between the drizzle, warming up the audience for the main event.

As the sky darkens, Busted take to the stage to a roar of approval.

The trio—James Bourne on guitar and vocals, Matt Willis on bass and vocals, and Charlie Simpson on guitar and vocals—waste no time, launching straight into Crashed the Wedding, Air Hostess, and Meet You There.

The energy is infectious, with all three frontmen sharing vocal duties and bouncing off each other.

This seamless handover of the vocal duties sets the tone for the night, each member bringing their own style and charisma to the fore. The band’s chemistry is obvious, honed over years of playing together, and the crowd responds in kind, singing along from the very first note.

Busted at The Piece Hall, Halifax. Credit: Neil Chapman @ Unholy Racket Music | Neil Chapman @ Unholy Racket Mus

The audience is fully invested, and it’s clear the band are feeding off the energy. Loser Kid, You Said No, and Everything I Knew follow in quick succession, each met with cheers and mass singalongs.

The acoustics of the Piece Hall work in the band’s favour, with one of the members remarking that the “sounds stay in the walls”—a nod to the venue’s unique architecture. Compliments fly from the stage, with Busted declaring Halifax the home of the “best singers of the summer.”

Banter between songs is a big part of the Busted experience, and tonight is no exception.

The band plug their upcoming tour dates, jokingly asking if Newcastle is close by, which gets a laugh from the Yorkshire crowd.

When the audience breaks into a chant of “Yorkshire, Yorkshire,” Matt Willis grins and declares, “Love that s**t, top banter.”

An invitation to the Manchester show is met with boos, the southern boys using a northern rivalry to add a sense of camaraderie between band and fans.

There’s a moment of reflection as the band note they’re now 42 years old, having started Busted as teenagers. “Thought I’d hang out with this guy. Now I’m stuck with him!” one quips, drawing laughs.

The nostalgia is palpable as they launch into What I Go to School For, a song that still resonates with fans old and new.

Who’s David? gets a shout-out to any Davids in the crowd, and the band try out a call-and-response they debuted at the Isle of Wight festival, prompting more good-natured boos before the crowd joins in for Thunderbirds Are Go!.

The main set closes with She Wants To Be Me and 3AM, the rain now coming down in earnest. But the weather can’t dampen spirits, and Busted return for the inevitable encore.

Year 3000 is the perfect finale, with every voice in the Piece Hall raised in unison, defying the downpour.