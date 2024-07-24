This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Here are the stage splits and set times for the musical side of Camp Bestival Dorset 2024. 🎼⛺️

Camp Bestival Dorset 2024 is one more sleep away, with activities kicking off on July 25 2024.

This year’s event brings together an eclectic mix of entertainment for all the family - including the little ones.

But will your festival experience now change with this list of set and stage times ahead of this weekend’s event?

Who also could prove a headache with regards to set clashes?

It’s a very family-orientated affair once again at Camp Bestival Dorset this year, with activities taking place from tomorrow (July 25 2024.)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bulk of the musical performances though are set to commence on Friday July 26 2024, with that evening headlined by power-pop group McFly closing out night one on The Outside Stage, with Paloma Faith and Pete Tong following suit the following two evenings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a little something for the young ones earlier in the day and then something for the parents in the evening, it begs the question; how can you accommodate seeing someone like Orbital perform when Bluey happens to also be appearing on the same day?

Well - we have you covered; we’ve taken a look at the set and stage times for Camp Bestival Dorset this year, focusing primarily on the musical performances, so you can start your planning for this weekend’s festival while finishing up your packing duties.

So will you get a chance to see Dick and Dom spinning the decks in the evening, or will you have to contend with seeing them perform on The Outside Stage instead at a more “reasonable” hour?

Camp Bestival Dorset 2024 set times

Will you be able to see any of this year's headliners at Camp Bestival Dorset? Have a look at the set and stage times for the musical acts performing this year and find out for yourself! (Credit: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Setlists reflect the main stages where music acts are performed; for a full timetable that includes children’s events and workshops, download the Camp Bestival app on Android or iPhone.

Friday July 26 2024

The Castle Stage

12:00 - 12:30: Mister Maker with Utah Saints

13:00 - 13:45: Hacker T Dog and Katie Thistleton

14:15 - 15:00: The Daniel Wakeford Experience

15:30 - 16:15: Hak Baker

16:45 - 17:45: Ellie Sax

18:15 - 19:00: Old Time Sailors

19:30 - 20:15: The Magic Numbers

20:45 - 21:45: Gok Wan (DJ Set)

22:30 - 23:45: McFly

The Big Top

10:15 - 11:00: Camp Bestival’s Got Talent

11:20 - 11:50: Dan The Hat

12:00 - 12:30: Mr B Gentleman Rhymer

13:00 - 13:45: Out At Sea

14:15 - 15:00: Katie Grace

15:30 - 16:15: Fred Roberts

16:45 - 17:15: Rosca

18:00 - 18:45: Munay Ki Dub

19:15 - 20:15: The Beatles Dub Club

20:45 - 21:30: Hip Hop House Band

22:00 - 23:30: Orbital

00:00 - 01:00: Silent Disco: Raves v Pop

01:00 - 02:00: Silent Disco: Jethro Watson v Che

Bollywood

10:00 - 10:50: Little Folk Nursery Rhymes

11:00 - 11:50: UKEBOXBABY

12:00 - 12:50: Beat Street Dance Workshops

13:00 - 13:50: Bollywood Dance Lessons

14:00 - 15:00: Pop Bingo Disco

15:0 - 16:30: Nicky Coins

16:30 - 18:00: BFLF All Stars B2B Phil Hartnol

18:00 - 18:45: DJ Decoy

18:45 - 19:30: Che Mac

19:30 - 20:30: DJ Cassia

20:30 - 22:00: David Rodigan

22:00 - 23:00: Nick The Record

23:00 - 00:30: Goldierocks

00:30 - 02:00: Aroop Roy

The Bandstand

11:00 - 11:30: Tim Hill Band

12:00 - 17:00: Lost & Found The Navigators

17:00 - 17:45: Piano Singalong

18:00 - 18:30: Tim Hill Band

18:45 - 22:00: Bandstand Guest Artists (TBA)

Pig’s Big Ballroom

11:00 - 12:00: Welcome To The Shellac Collective

12:00 - 13:00: Fairy-Liquid Magic Bubbles

13:00 - 14:00: Ms Chameleons Mechanical Melodies

14:00 - 14:40: The Trio Buschelini

14:40 - 15:40: DJ Funky Buns

15:40 - 16:30: Sakara

16:30 - 17:30: DJ GG

17:30 - 18:30: Ffion Rebecca

18:30 - 19:20: Shellacula

19:20 - 20:20: Sound of the Sirens

20:20 - 21:10: Greg’s Greats 78s

21:10 - 22:00: 4D Jones

22:10 - 23:00: DJ Tony Tunes

23:00 - 00:00: Black Kat Boppers

00:00 - 01:00: Dr Sid Swings

Saturday July 27 2024

The Castle Stage

11:00 - 11:30: Fit Rave

11:45 - 12:30: Mom Bop

12:45 - 13:15: Mr Tumble

13:15 - 13:30: Bluey Mini Show

13:30 - 14:05: Braniac Live

14:10 - 14:30: Stuart Sandeman

14:45 - 15:30: Dick and Dom

15:50 - 16:35: The Amy Winehouse Band

17:05 - 17:50: House Gospel Choir

18:15 - 19:00: Flowerovlove

19:30 - 20:30: The Darkness

21:00 - 21:50: Jake Shears

22:35 - 23:50: Paloma Faith

The Big Top

10:00 - 10:10: Camp Bestival Air Guitar Championships

10:15 - 11:00: Camp Bestival’s Got Talent

11:20 - 12:05: Dan The Hat

12:30 - 13:30: Rascal Raves

13:30 - 14:15: Ffion Rebecca

14:45 - 15:30: Genevieve Miles

16:00 - 16:45: L Dot

17:15 - 18:00: Prima Queen

18:00 - 18:30: Comedy Warm Up: Bobbin

18:30 - 19:15: Simon Brodkin

19:15 - 19:40: Back To The One

20:00 - 20:40: Coach Party

21:00 - 21:40: Space Oddity Disco

22:00 - 22:45: Junior Jungle

23:00 - 00:00: Dick and Dom’s Massive Rave

00:20 - 02:00: Silent Disco: $hit Disco v Somberro Sound System & Rev Milo

Bollywood

10:00 - 10:50: Barta Theatre Academy: Intergalactic Flashback

11:00 - 11:50: UKEBOXBABY

12:00 - 12:50: Bollywood Dance Lessons

13:00 - 13:50: Streets of Soul

14:00 - 15:00: Pop Bingo Disco

15:00 - 16:30: Mix It Up Kru

16:30 - 18:00: Big Fish Little Fish

18:00 - 19:30: Tina Edwards

19:30 - 20:30: Discolicious: Aidan Hammond

20:30 - 21:30: Discolicious: Jamie Winstone

21:30 - 22:30: Discolicious: Jemma Bolt

22:30 - 00:00: Discolicious: Dolls House DJ Set

00:00 - 02:00: Discolicious: Daisybelle & Carly Fox

The Bandstand

10:00 - 11:00: Bhangra Bollywood Dance Lessons

11:00 - 11:30: Tim Hill Band

12:00 - 17:00: Lost & Found The Navigators

17:00 - 17:45: Piano Singalong

18:00 - 18:30: Tim Hill Band

18:45 - 19:45: Rob Da Bank

19:45 - 22:00: Bandstand Guest Artists (TBA)

Pig’s Big Ballroom

12:00 - 13:00: Fairy-Liquid Magic Bubbles

13:00 - 14:00: Bushell-Hill

14:00 - 15:00: DJ Urban Bongo

15:00 - 16:00: 4D Jones

16:00 - 17:00: Brother Graham

17:00 - 18:00: Elizabeth and Jameson

18:00 - 19:00: DJ Tall

19:00 - 20:00: Obadiah Scrumpet Warbler’s Jug and Pot Wash Band

20:00 - 21:00: DJ 78

21:00 - 22:00: The Hedge Inspectors

22:00 - 23:00: Ms Chameleons Mechanical Melodies

23:00 - 00:00: Karauke

00:00 - 01:00: Flora & Fauna

Sunday July 28 2024

DJ Pete Tong performs during day 6 of the 2014 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 18, 2014 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Graham Denholm/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The Castle Stage

11:00 - 11:30: The Funky Little Choir

11:40 - 12:40: Horrible Histories: Rotten Royals

12:50 - 13:20: Mr Motivator

13:45 - 14:30: Rhoda Dakar

14:45 - 15:45: Craig Charles Funk & Soul House Party

16:10 - 16:55: Dagny

17:25 - 18:25: Sophie Ellis-Bextor

18:55 - 19:55: James Arthur

20:55 - 22:25: Pete Tong: Ibiza Classics with Jules Buckley and The Essential Orchestra

22:35 - 22:50: Castle Fireworks Spectacular

The Big Top

10:00 - 10:10: Camp Bestival Air Guitar Championships

10:15 - 11:00: Camp Bestival’s Got Talent

11:30 - 12:15: Dan The Hat

12:45 - 13:45: Comedy Club 4 Kids

14:15 - 15:00: Isolabella

15:15 - 16:00: Deeps

16:50 - 17:35: Mitch Santiago

18:00 - 18:45: Downtown Kayoto

19:05 - 19:50: The Smyths

20:20 - 21:05: Snayx

21:35 - 22:20: Tom Aspaul

22:50 - 23:40: The K’s

00:00 - 01:00: The Cuban Brothers

Bollywood

10:00 - 10:45: Barta Theatre Academy: Intergalactic Flashback

11:00 - 11:45: UKEBOXBABY

12:00 - 12:45: Beat Street Dance Workshops

13:00 - 13:45: Bollywood Dance Lessons

14:00 - 16:00: Bristol Northern Soul Club

16:00 - 17:00: Lindy Layton

17:00 - 18:00: Rodney P

18:00 - 19:00: Ragga Twins

19:00 - 20:00: Barry Ashworth (Dub Pistols)

20:00 - 21:00: Uncle Dugs

21:00 - 22:00: Russ Cuban

22:00 - 23:00: JIM8TRACK

23:00 - 01:00: Roger Sanchez

The Bandstand

11:00 - 11:30: Tim Hill Band

12:00 - 17:00: Lost & Found The Navigators

17:00 - 17:45: Piano Singalong

18:00 - 18:30: Tim Hill Band

18:45 - 22:00: Bandstand Guest Artists (TBA)

Pig’s Big Ballroom

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

11:00 - 12:00: DJ Melly Mel

12:00 - 13:10: Karauke

13:10 - 13:45: Boogie Woogie Sunday Intro

13:45 - 14:30: Tony Tunes Rocking Piano

14:30 - 15:00: DJ 78

15:00 - 16:00: Tom Seals

16:00 - 16:30: DJ Tony Tunes

16:30 - 17:20: Toby Hounsham

17:20 - 17:30: The New Boogie Woogie Trio

17:30 - 18:00: Brother Graham’s Country Boogie

18:00 - 19:00: The Hedge Inspectors

19:00 - 20:00: DJ GG

20:00 - 21:00: Duke Special

21:00 - 22:00: DJ Mr Jules

22:00 - 23:00: Black Kat Boppers

23:00 - 00:00: The Shellac Roundabout

Are there any significant set clashes I should be aware of?

The only “big” clash we can see from the timetable occurs on the first full day of Camp Bestival Dorset 2024 when McFly play on The Castle Stage at the same time as Orbital performs in The Big Top. Admittedly, two very different fan bases we assume - but as they say about assumptions…