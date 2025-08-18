More stars left Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins last night - but who? 👀📺

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is continuing on Channel 4.

14 stars entered the process - however more than half have now left.

But which celebs exited the show last night?

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins saw even more stars leave the process last night. The show is nearing the finish line in series seven and it has become even more gruelling.

Back at the start of the season, 14 celebrities signed up for the programme and were part of the line-up. Having passed the mid-point, more than half of the celebs have left or been eliminated.

But which stars left the show last night? Here’s all you need to know:

Who left Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins last night?

DS Chris, DS Foxy, DS Billy and DS Rudy on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins | Channel 4

The Channel 4 show returned to our screens yesterday (August 17) for the fifth episode of the season. It will continue tonight (August 18) but eager fans can already watch the rest of the series - at an extra cost.

Rapper and Dancing on Ice star, Lady Leshurr became the seventh star to leave the show this season. She had suffered a neck injury in the challenge in episode four (August 11) and felt she was unable to continue.

After speaking with the Direct Staff, she handed in her number and was praised for how far she had made it. The remaining contestants discovered her departure after finding a goodbye letter from Lady Leshurr.

The first challenge of the episode saw the stars have to face a bungee jump from a viaduct. Rebecca Loos was struggling with her fears of heights and almost handed in her number before heading up to the viaduct, but was convinced by her fellow celebs to face her fear.

However, after putting on the harness and stepping to the edge, she was unable to proceed and handed in her number. Rebecca became the eighth star to leave the process.

See full list of stars who have left Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins so far:

Hannah Spearritt - - withdrew - episode 1

Louie Spence - withdrew - episode 1

Tasha Ghouri - withdrew - episode 2

Chloe Burrows - withdrew - episode 2

Adebayo “The Beast” Akinfenwa - withdrew - episode 4

Harry Clark - culled - episode 4

Lady Leshurr - withdrew - episode 5

Rebecca Loos - withdrew - episode 5

Who is still in Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins?

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins cast for 2025 | Channel 4

Channel 4 has once again pulled famous faces from across a wide range of industries for its hit reality show spin-off. The line-up includes ex-footballers, reality stars, musicians and more.

Originally, 14 stars entered, but less than half of the celebs are now left in the process. The remaining six cast members includes:

Troy Deeney - 35, ex-Premier League footballer

Conor Benn - 27, professional boxer

Bimini - 31, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star and DJ

Michaella McCollum - 30, one of the ‘Peru Two’

Lucy Spraggan - 32, musician and X-Factor star

Adam Collard - 28, reality TV star and Love Island contestant

Chief instructor Billy said: “This course is not an attendance course, the bar is set high and will not waiver. Every recruit is a volunteer who chose to step into our arena. Although many will start, very few will finish and even less will pass. This is not for the weak minded or faint hearted.”

When is Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins next on?

The hit reality show will be back on Channel 4 in just a matter of hours. Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins airs two episodes per week - on Sunday and Monday nights.

The show continues tonight (August 18) at 9pm. Episodes of the show last for an hour, including adverts.

If you can’t watch it live or have missed previous episodes in the season, it will be available on demand via Channel 4 (formerly All4/ 4oD). Eager fans who have a Channel 4+ subscription can watch the full season already.