The Champions League is back for another week.

Prime Video will once again have one live match.

But what time will Liverpool vs Real Madrid be on?

Champions League is back on Prime Video and the latest game is a doozy. Liverpool’s clash with Real Madrid is the pick for this week’s round of action.

Subscribers are set to be able to tune into one of the most highly anticipated matches of the gameweek in just a few hours. It is part of the ongoing deal that will continue through to the semi-finals this season.

But when can you tune in? Here’s all you need to know:

Which game is on Prime Video this week?

Prime users can tune into Liverpool’s home match against European giants Real Madrid at Anfield tonight (November 4). It is one of the picks of the round and will be free to subscribers this evening.

The match marks Trent Alexander-Arnold’s first return to Anfield since he departed the Merseyside club in the summer.

How to watch Champions League on Prime Video?

The matches throughout the season will be live at no extra cost to subscribers. To find the match, all you need to do is open up your Prime Video app this evening (November 4).

What time is Champions League live on Prime Video?

The match is due to kick-off at 8pm but the coverage will begin before that. Prime Video’s broadcast will be live for subscribers from 6.30pm with plenty of time for build up today (November 4).

Do you need to pay extra for Champions League on Prime Video?

Prime members in the United Kingdom (England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland), Channel Islands and Isle of Man can watch 17 exclusive UEFA Champions League matches each season on Prime Video for no additional fees.

Non-Prime members in the UK can start a 30-day free trial of Prime (£8.99/month or £95/year), or our Prime Video subscription (£5.99/month). In the Republic of Ireland, you can also watch the same 17 UEFA Champions League matches on a co exclusive basis.

You can start a Prime Video subscription (EUR 6.99/month). For more information visit Amazon Prime or Prime Video.

For those who want to catch all of the action this season, Prime Video customers in UK can also watch every other Champions League game from TNT Sports, which is included in the premium tier of the Discovery+ subscription service for an additional monthly fee of £30.99 per month.