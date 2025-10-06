Now, before you think it’s too early to start talking about Christmas activities in Leeds, if we can borrow from a tried-and-tested Pantomime phrase for one moment - “Oh no it isn’t!”
“Oh yes, it is,” we might hear some of you respond with. Which, owing that it is October as we write this, might be the case.
However, given how quickly 2025 seems to have passed us by, perhaps it might be worth preparing some activities for the entire family before the Christmas chores start to take hold; you know the ones... present wrapping, Christmas card writing, the trip to the supermarkets to pick up this year’s Christmas meal.
Before you know it, you’re knee deep in the festive spirit, with younger family members possibly (nee: more than likely) asking what can be done while they’re on their annual school holidays.
It has been known to happen to many Leeds locals - so rather than leaving things at the last minute, how about we open up the Advent calendar slightly earlier for you to plan around in 2025?
We’ve picked 23 events, from Christmas markets and walks to those all-important, traditional pantomimes and theatre shows that have already been confirmed, with many of them free or for a nominal fee.
So, spare yourself the stress of what to do over the festive period and take a look at what we’ve found that’s on offer in Leeds this festive season.