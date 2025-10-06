Now, before you think it’s too early to start talking about Christmas activities in Leeds, if we can borrow from a tried-and-tested Pantomime phrase for one moment - “Oh no it isn’t!”

“Oh yes, it is,” we might hear some of you respond with. Which, owing that it is October as we write this, might be the case.

However, given how quickly 2025 seems to have passed us by, perhaps it might be worth preparing some activities for the entire family before the Christmas chores start to take hold; you know the ones... present wrapping, Christmas card writing, the trip to the supermarkets to pick up this year’s Christmas meal.

Before you know it, you’re knee deep in the festive spirit, with younger family members possibly (nee: more than likely) asking what can be done while they’re on their annual school holidays.

It has been known to happen to many Leeds locals - so rather than leaving things at the last minute, how about we open up the Advent calendar slightly earlier for you to plan around in 2025?

We’ve picked 23 events, from Christmas markets and walks to those all-important, traditional pantomimes and theatre shows that have already been confirmed, with many of them free or for a nominal fee.

So, spare yourself the stress of what to do over the festive period and take a look at what we’ve found that’s on offer in Leeds this festive season.

1 . Little Fox Charity Craft Fair (November 1 & 2, December 20 & 21, November 22) Support a good cause while you shop for unique gifts at the Little Fox Charity Craft Fair. With various dates and locations, you'll find a wide range of stalls with handcrafted goods, all in support of a local charity. 📍 Leeds Corn Exchange, Call Lane, Leeds, LS1 7BR/ Leeds Kirkgate Market, 28-34 Vicar Lane, Leeds, LS2 7HY | Provided Photo Sales

2 . Artsmix Market (1st, 8th, 15th, 22nd & 29th November, Saturday 6th, 13th & 20th December) Discover the best of Leeds' creative talent at the Artsmix Market. Held on various dates in November and December, this market is a treasure trove of unique handcrafted items, from original art and prints to bespoke jewellery and gifts. 📍 Albion Place, Leeds, LS1 6JL | Artsmix Photo Sales

3 . A Glittering Invitation: Harewood’s Grand Christmas Ball (November 8 - Sunday 4 Jan 2026) Step back in time at A Glittering Invitation: Harewood’s Grand Christmas Ball. Explore the State Rooms of Harewood House, beautifully decorated for a 1920s-themed Christmas party. It's an immersive and glamorous experience that will transport you to a bygone era. 📍 Harewood House, Harewood, Leeds, LS17 9LG | Harewood House Photo Sales