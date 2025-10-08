The colder months have arrived, and with daylight saving time coming to an end later this month, it is starting to feel ever so closer to Christmastime - so what are your plans in Sheffield to keep family and friends occupied?

Could it be potentially enjoying the recently announced Christmas Festival of Music, or perhaps being soothed with the incredible works of Candlelight as they perform some of the most beloved, memorable songs from Christmas film favourites?

With your mind probably occupied with organising the shopping list for this year’s Christmas dinner, alongside vetting those all-important lists to Santa (and another shop in the process), we’ve pulled together 21 Christmas events that are already confirmed to be taking place in the city in 2025.

Some of which are free to attend, while others - though at a price - come with the opportunity for an incredible three-to-four course menu and the bonus of the little ones meeting Santa while you and the older family members get to digest, and take inspiration for your own Christmas dinner.

Here’s what’s currently on offer to fill your Christmas stocking and calendar in the lead up to this year’s Yuletide affair!

1 . Sheffield Christmas Market (November 13 - December 24) Get into the festive spirit at the Sheffield Christmas Market. Spanning across the city centre, with stalls on Fargate, Pinstone Street, and The Moor, you'll find everything from unique gifts and handcrafted goods to a delicious array of festive food and drinks. The market is a hub of Christmas cheer, perfect for a day of shopping and soaking up the atmosphere. 📍 City Centre, across Fargate, Pinstone Street & The Moor, Sheffield | Dean Atkins Photo Sales

2 . Christmas Light Switch On at Fox Valley (November 14) Join the community at Fox Valley for their annual Christmas Light Switch On. The shopping centre will come alive with a packed afternoon of entertainment, culminating in the grand finale of the lights switch-on. It's a wonderful way to kick off the festive season with family and friends. 📍 Fox Valley Way, Stocksbridge, Sheffield, S36 2AB | Fox Valley Photo Sales

3 . Viennese Christmas Spectacular (November 28) Experience the elegance of a Viennese Christmas with a special concert at Sheffield Cathedral. The evening will be filled with beautiful music from Strauss and other classical composers, performed in the stunning setting of the cathedral. 📍 Sheffield Cathedral, Church Street, Sheffield S1 1HA | Provided Photo Sales