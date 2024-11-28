Comedian Kerry Godliman who will headline the Fashion Loves Comedy Stitches show.

Leeds fashion designer Bo Carter is bringing her ground-breaking Fashion Loves Comedy venture back to her home city with a show that combines a catwalk with gags, as comedians strut the runway wearing her designs.

Stitches takes place on Thursday, December 5, at Left Bank, a Grade II-listed former church that is now a hub for creativity, culture, and community.

“We're thrilled to announce that the incredible Kerry Godliman will be headlining the show,” says Bo, founder of Fashion Loves Comedy, which kicked off earlier this year in London with shows starring Jenny Eclair and dozens of established and up-and-coming comedians.

Actor and comedian Kerry has also appeared in TV roles in Derek, Bad Move, and After Life.

Writer and comedian Sophie Duker on the Fashion Loves Comedy catwalk .Picture by Amy Heycock

The Leeds event will feature a heady mix of local talent, including designers, graduates and students from Leeds Arts University, with performances from local comedians and well-known stars.

Local artists and students will exhibit their work and all proceeds will support Choose Love, a charity providing aid to refugees and displaced people around the world. From rescue boats to legal support, Choose Love offers vital services to those in need.

Buy tickets here

Act include Charlotte Cropper, Molly McGuinness, Justina Seselskaite, Maxine Wade, Beth Moore, Jenny Hart, Juliette Burton and Hannah Platt, with more to be announced soon. Fashion designers include Tomoto, Laura Shannon, Eli Heijink, Lyon, ZARAMIA AVA, by Jess G, The Fruit Month, Wanner Label and Bo Carter.

Stitches starts at 7pm and tickets cost £20, with £30 for VIP tickets.