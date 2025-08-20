Dandadan season 2 will continue this week and the Netflix release time has been confirmed 👽👻

Dan Da Dan will be back with a new episode this week.

Netflix and Crunchyroll are both releasing season 2.

But what time can you expect the next instalment?

A brand new episode of Dan Da Dan will soon be waiting for you to devour. The second series of the hit anime is continuing on both Netflix and Crunchyroll.

The story of Okarun and Momo will pick up again this week as the back-half of the season builds momentum. It comes after the first three episodes were bundled together and released in cinemas earlier in the summer.

For those who were able to watch Dan Da Dan: Evil Eye on the big screen, the show has since caught up and passed the ending of that movie. But when can you expect the latest episode?

Where can you watch Dandadan season 2?

DanDaDan season two is continuing on Netflix | Crunchyroll

Once again, Netflix and Crunchyroll are both sharing coverage of Dan Da Dan season two. No matter which of the streaming services you are subscribed to, you will be able to watch new episodes from the anime each week.

The first season and the six episodes of series 2 released so far are available on both platforms.

What time is Dandadan season 2 episode 8 out?

The eighth episode of Dan Da Dan’s second season will once again be released on Thursday (August 21). This schedule will continue throughout the coming weeks.

Dandadan will have 12 episodes in total - the same length of season one. The previous episodes are already available to watch on Netflix and Crunchyroll.

Fans can expect new episodes to run through to late September - baring any changes to the schedule. So the season finale will arrive just as the leaves are starting to change and Halloween will be just on the horizon.

Dan Da Dan season two episode eight is due to land on streaming platforms, including Netflix, at 5pm BST for UK audiences - Noon ET/ 9am PT for viewers in America.

Who is in the cast of Dan Da Dan season 2?

Momo Ayase - Shion Wakayama (Japanese), Abby Trott (English)

Ken Takakura (Okarun) - Natsuki Hanae (Japanese), A.J. Beckles (English)

Seiko Ayase - Nana Mizuki (Japanese), Kari Wahlgren (English)

Aira Shiratori - Ayane Sakura (Japanese), Lisa Reimold (English)

Jin Enjoji - Kaito Ishikawa (Japanese), Aleks Le (English)

Turbo Granny - Mayumi Tanaka (Japanese), Barbara Goodson (English)

The cast features plenty of familiar voices, Shion Wakayama is Yunli in Honkai: Star Rail as well as Ellen Joe in Zenless Zone Zero.

Natsuki Hanae is the Japanese voice of Tanjiro in Demon Slayer. He has also had roles in Tokyo Ghoul, Food Wars, Haikyu!! and more.

Abby Trott is the voice of Nezuko in the English dub of Demon Slayer - so a few links to the famous anime in this show. She is also Shizuka Mikazuki in Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead.