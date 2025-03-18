Daredevil: Born Again: what time is episode 4 out on Disney Plus?
- Daredevil: Born Again continues on Disney Plus this week.
- Charlie Cox stars in this revival of the Netflix Daredevil show.
- But what time is the next episode out on streaming?
Disney Plus has confirmed the exact time that the next episode of Daredevil: Born Again will be released. It is set to arrive in just a matter of hours - but British viewers will have to wait a bit longer.
The show is a revival and continuation of the old Netflix Daredevil show, which originally ran from 2015 to 2018 before being cancelled. Charlie Cox has returned to play Matt Murdock and is joined by plenty of other familiar faces.
Unlike the original show, Daredevil: Born Again is being released weekly and fans are chomping at the bit for the next instalment. But when exactly will it come out?
What time is Daredevil: Born Again out on Disney Plus?
Disney is not as consistent with timings as rivals like Netflix - which releases all but its live content at 8am GMT. The House of Mouse’s streaming service instead tends to be more flexible with its release time.
For Daredevil: Born Again, Disney Plus has opted for a prime time window for US viewers. The episodes are released at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT on Tuesdays including today (March 18).
However for British and European audiences, it will not usually arrive until 2am GMT. But this week it does release at the slightly earlier time of 1am, because daylight savings time has started in America - and the clocks don’t change until March 30 in the UK.
When is the next episode of Daredevil: Born Again out?
Fans can look forward to a double-bill in a week’s time, with episode five and six scheduled to release on Tuesday, March 25/ Wednesday, March 26. The show will then return to one a week from April 1.
See which actors have returned from Daredevil on Netflix for the new show - and find out how its Rotten Tomatoes score compares to the original series. Let me know your thoughts on the season by email: [email protected].
