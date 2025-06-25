With golden hour buried by heavier rain than anticipated, the Sacramento alt-metal veterans feel surprisingly at home with a roiling, rolling performance under grey skies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Everybody cool out there?” Deftones frontman Chino Moreno shouts roughly halfway into the band’s English tour opener in Halifax.

Before him, six-thousand punters dressed for a summer evening are lashed by the grey Calderdale downpour bellow back in great cheer. The singer grins. “It’s alright,” he adds. “A little wet is good!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is something so wildly incongruous about this vision of Sturm und Drang, all flyaway black hair and bug-eyed frenzy, cast beneath low two-tier slopes of sandstone walls and arch spire of the former Square Church.

Since reinventing itself as a superlative summer venue for acts amid the European festival scene, the Piece Hall has only hosted a handful of truly hard-edged artists; this show, with the exception of Korn last year, is as heavy as it has been to date.

Yet there are few perhaps as readily apt to grace its courtyard as the Sacramento veterans, a group whose inquisitive willingness to push the conventional boundaries of alternative metal at the genre’s near-commercial zenith brought them the critical crossover acclaim that eluded several of their peers.

Despite a slew of certifiable hits and major headline slots, Deftones have retained an outsider mystique nearly thirty years on from their debut - and here, as golden hour is buried by heavier rain than anticipated, they prove their appeal remains undimmed by time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With no record since 2020’s Ohms, this brisk sub-ninety minute affair offers a career-spanning slide through their back catalogue; just eighth album Gore goes unrepresented.

Deftones at the Piece Hall in Halifax. Credit: Frank Ralph | Frank Ralph

Consciously or not, the band flirt with a condensed The Eras Tour-esque design, with pockets of songs grouped together by release; the roiling, rolling one-two of Be Quiet and Drive (Far Away) and My Own Summer (Shove It), from breakthrough effort Around the Fur, bludgeon fans from the off, with the groovy prog-rock behind Tempest and Swerve City offering double delights too.

Moreno is one of the most dynamically magnetic frontmen in the business, a beef-bear of a man seemingly lunging against the confines of any stage he walks on.

His voice, pushing at the upper end of his register, is as much an instrument as anything else; Change (In the House of Flies) captures him with full Byronic yearn, while Minerva engages his elegiac tonal variations.

“Best crowd in Europe!” he hollers before a climactic 7 Words.