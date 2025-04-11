Doctor Who’s new season starts this weekend 👀

Doctor Who will be released on streaming before it airs on TV.

The timings for BBC iPlayer and Disney Plus have been revealed.

But when exactly will the new episode be out?

Doctor Who is returning for a brand new series this weekend. It is Ncuti Gatwa’s second full season in the Tardis - and follows on from the 2024 Christmas special.

It is being broadcast by the BBC in the UK and Disney Plus around the rest of the world. Each new episode will be released on streaming first before being broadcast on live TV.

But what time will the new Doctor Who come out? Here’s all you need to know:

When is Doctor Who released on BBC iPlayer and Disney Plus?

Ncuti Gatwa is back as the Doctor. | BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

The long-running and beloved Sci-Fi series is about to return for a brand new series. It is the second one with Ncuti Gatwa manning the Tardis - and is also co-produced by Disney.

BBC continues to broadcast the show for British viewers, with Disney Plus airing the latest episodes around the world. It means that new episodes arrive on streaming before it hits live TV.

For Doctor Who season 2 (as it is being dubbed) each new episode will be released on BBC iPlayer at 8am - and on Disney Plus at 12am PT/ 3am ET, for American viewers.

What time is Doctor Who on TV?

The new episodes will also be broadcast on terrestrial TV in the UK by the BBC. It is set to air on BBC One/ One HD at 6.50pm - following the final of Gladiators.