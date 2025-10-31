The long, agonising wait is finally coming to an end. All eyes are on this Monday (November 3), which is when we expect the first massive line-up announcement for Download Festival 2026 to drop.

The Donington rumour mill has gone into absolute overdrive, and while some of the whispers are just wishful thinking, others are starting to look like near-certainties. With the festival expanding to four days in 2026, this year's line-up could once again be a mix of returning legends, modern metal titans making the big step up, and a few exciting "first-timer" bookings that are sure to be a huge hit with the Donington faithful.

We’ve been applying our own loose methodology to sift through the noise; tracking the line-ups for the major European festivals in June 2026, you can start to follow the breadcrumbs. When a massive act is confirmed to be in Germany the weekend before, or in Belgium the weekend after, it’s a simple matter of logistics.

We've been connecting those dots, as have a lot of you on the Download Festival subreddit, looking at who has a new album to promote, and filtering out the acts who are already confirmed to be elsewhere.

So here it is - our final throw of the hat into the prediction ring. We’ve also noticed that several key "friends" and musical collaborators of a true Donington icon could all be on the bill on the same day, so if the line-up falls into place as we suspect, the stage could be set for a truly emotional, all-star tribute to the late Prince of Darkness, Ozzy Osbourne.

It all hinges on who else is announced, but the potential is certainly there - but for one final time, who do we think will be announced on Monday for Download 2026?

1 . Linkin Park After their triumphant return, a 2026 festival run is the next logical step, and Donington is their spiritual home. This feels like the most "locked-in" prediction on the board. They are confirmed to headline Rock am Ring in Germany (June 5-7), the weekend immediately before Download. This is the classic, unmissable "weekend before" booking that almost guarantees a Donington appearance.

2 . Limp Bizkit It's just their time. After years of proving they are the ultimate party band and stealing the show on the undercard, 2026 is the year Fred Durst and co. finally get the headline slot they've been working towards. Their tour schedule is tight, but it points directly to a "swoop-in" appearance. They are confirmed for Rock am Ring (June 7) and Rock for People (June 11). This routing would allow them to fly in and headline the final night on Sunday, June 14th, giving Donington the chaotic, watershed moment it deserves.

3 . Deftones The critical darlings of heavy music. With their hugely anticipated new album, Private Music, finally out, their atmospheric and crushingly heavy sound is perfect for a modern, prestigious headline slot. This is an "album cycle" pick; While they have a UK arena tour in February 2026, the demand is high enough to support both. Their (planned) 2025 Glastonbury booking proves the band is willing to mix arena tours and festival slots in the same year, and Download will want a part of this massive new era.