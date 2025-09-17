It is another big day on Emmerdale as bombshells are dropped on the ITV soap 🚨

Emmerdale’s serial killer story had a new twist.

John Sugden made another attempt on his husband’s life.

But did he succeed or was there another twist?

Spoilers for Emmerdale’s episode on September 17. It will be on TV tonight but is already on ITVX and YouTube.

The confetti from Gabby and Vinny’s wedding has barely been swept away but there is no slowing down on Emmerdale this week. Secrets came tumbling out, old flames reignited, and a serial killer tried to strike again.

ITV’s long-running soap will be back with another episode on the TV tonight (September 17). However, it is already available to watch on ITVX and YouTube - it will be on television at 7.30pm.

Bernice Blackstock [SAMANTHA GILES] confides in Bob Hope [TONY AUDENSHAW] | ITV

The preview for the episode teases: “Bob comforts Bernice when Gabby lets rip at her, and Ray is scheming.” But what are the major incidents from the episode?

Victoria reveals truth to John

Despite her concerns, Victoria paid a visit to Robert in prison and heard him out. Torn-up about this she revealed the truth to John in hospital, but claimed she still believed him.

However, some doubts appear to have started to creep in. She raises the possibility that Rob has been telling the truth during the episode.

Aaron Dingle is in fresh danger

Last week, John made the decision to strike again and claim his husband’s life for good this time - to keep him silent. It was revealed yesterday (September 16) that doctors were preparing to wake Aaron up from his coma.

John makes another attempt to kill his husband before he can regain consciousness. However, it does not go to plan, and Aaron survives once more.

Mack’s fate is revealed to Chas

Having been woken up from his coma, Aaron manages to tell Chas that John “has Mack”. He has been chained up for quite some time now, so who knows what state he will be in if Mackenzie is finally found.

Gabby is confronted over her dark secret

Bernice made a surprise return just in time for Gabby’s wedding, however, she has been needling her daughter over her dark secret. That being she cheated on Vinny while visiting her mother in Portugal.

It leads to a major fight between the pair as Gabby ‘lets rip’ at her mum.

Bob and Bernice grow close

Following her fight with Gabby, Bernice seeks out Bob for a comforting shoulder. They reminisce about the past and potentially reignite the old flame - including kissing.

Could Cain be in danger?

Realising that his attempt on Aaron’s life had failed, John checks himself out of hospital with the help of Cain and the episode ends with the pair getting in a car and driving away. Victoria arrives in a bid to stop John leaving, following the revelation about Mack, but is just two late.

Could Cain be at risk from the killer? We will have to wait until tomorrow to find out.