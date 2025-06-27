English Teacher: Fast-rising Yorkshire band prepare for Glastonbury and on the BBC
English Teacher, which launched their first album in 2024, will play at Glastonbury at 4.30pm on Friday (Jun 27) having first emerged at the 2022 Glastonbury emerging talent contest.
Now, with a Mercury Prize under their belt, the band will perform at The Park Stage which is seen as more prestigious than the Left Field slot last summer.
This time the band will be on the BBC.
English Teacher guitarist Lewis Whiting said: “I can’t wait. It’s an absolute dream to play the Park Stage. It’s a really big slot and the fact that it’s on telly fills me with a lot of excitement. I love playing gigs like that.”
Singer Lily Fontaine said she was “shaking” with excitement. She said winning a Mercury prize has raised her profile and she is sometimes recognised in public.
“It’s given me a lot of confidence that maybe I didn’t have before,” she said.
They are now working on their second album. Whiting said: “We’re right in the deep of it at the minute, working out what we want out of it. We’re hopefully going to put something down by the end of the year.”
He said he first came to Glastonbury as a child of 12 with his mother and brother. Fontaine was a guest musician last year at Canon Fodder at the Free University of Glastonbury and she met Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker, from Skelmanthorpe, which she said was “insane” because she is a huge Doctor Who fan.
The ban formed in 2020 when the four members Fontaine, Whiting, drummer Douglas Frost and bassist Nicholas Eden met at Leeds Conservatoire music college.
