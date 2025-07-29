Love Island is nearing the conclusion and very soon one couple will be crowned the winner of series 12. The date for the final has been set and a pair of frontrunners has emerged.
Starting back in June, the show promised more “drama” than ever, and it has lived up to the hype. Plenty of faces have come through the villa in the weeks since the season started earlier in the summer.
From dumpings to re-couplings, public votes, and even a voluntary departure, Love Island has had it all in 2025. So many stars have come and gone over the weeks that you might have forgotten every departure so far.
Lets take a look back at all of the Love Islanders who have left the villa in series 12 so far. This article is up-to-date as of July 29 - it does contain details from the season through to today’s date, in case you are behind. So spoiler warning.
What have you thought about this season of Love Island? Share your verdict by emailing me: [email protected].
If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.