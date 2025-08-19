Coldplay lit up Hull last night with a career-spanning set that left fans hailing the show as an “unforgettable evening” packed with “endless hits.”

The global stars kicked off their back-to-back performances at Craven Park, in Hull, on Monday (Aug 18) as part of their Music of the Spheres Tour.

Thousands of fans packed into the Yorkshire venue where they were treated to a setlist of 23 songs spanning 25 years, featuring iconic tracks such as Yellow and Fix You.

Fans have reacted to the show with one calling it an “unforgettable evening”.

One fan posted a series of photos from the evening, including pictures of the lead singer, Chris Martin, on stage and selfies in front of the hitmakers.

They said: “Coldplay #MusicOfTheSpheresWorldTour in #CravenPark #Hull 18-8-25.

“Unforgettable evening! You were awesome! The spectacle, the props, the fireworks & the surprised dancing bouncer were highlights. Of course your endless hits. Thank you for playing in #Yorkshire.”

Another fan who posted on X (formerly Twitter), said they had never experienced the band live before, or even considered themselves a fan, but said the show “converted them”.

They posted: “I’ve never been a fan of Coldplay, however after going to #ColdplayHull last night, wow, I am converted!

“What an amazing band! #Hull you’re in for an amazing treat tonight! Best concert I have ever been too.”

A third fan dubbed the whole show “amazing”, but was critical of public transport following the performance.

“Yeah another amazing event in #hull this time the #coldplay tour ruined by the public transport you'd think #stagecoach would put late buses or something on as there's a massive event happening sure they put the yellow shuttles on, but what about the hundreds of people stranded,” they commented.

Hull Trains and Stagecoach did offer event-goers free or discounted tickets to travel to and from the concert.

Hull Trains offered free Standard Class travel to and from Hull from specified stations for Coldplay ticket holders attending concerts on Monday (Aug 18) and (Tuesday Aug 19) at Craven Park.

These free trains were only available to those travelling from Doncaster, Selby, Howden or Brough to Hull.