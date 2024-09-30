Finneas steps out from behind the production desk for a series of solo shows in 2025. 🎶

He’s a 10 time Grammy-winning and two-time Oscar winning producer behind his sister’s biggest hits, but in 2025 ,Finneas O’Connell aka Finneas is set for his own solo tour.

While his sister Billie Eilish is set to take over the United Kingdom later in 2025 with her own Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour, Finneas is set for a more low-key series of dates in the United Kingdom, with performances set for London, Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham and Bristol before returning in July With the Bad Guy singer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tour comes as Finneas is set to release his latest album, For Cryin’ Out Loud, later this week (October 4) through Interscope, while earlier this year he took home his second Academy Award for “What Was I Made For” which he co-wrote and produced. He is also making his television scoring debut on the upcoming Apple TV+ limited series Disclaimer.

Where is Finneas performing on his 2025 UK tour?

Brother to Billie Eilish and multi-award winning producer Finneas has announced a series of solo shows before his sister's UK arena tour for 2025. | Provided

Finneas is set to perform at the following venues on the following dates in 2025:

When can I get tickets to see Finneas on his 2025 UK tour?

Presale access:

Those who have access toO2 Priority,Mastercardorartist presaleswill be able to grab tickets to see Finneas perform from October 2 2024.

General ticket sales:

General ticket sales will then commence from October 4 2025 throughTicketmasterin the United Kingdom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What could Finneas drop during his performance in the UK in 2025?

The last time Finneas performed in the United Kingdom sans his sister was a performance at the Electric Ballroom in Camden, London on August 3 2023; according toSetlist.FM, the following tracks were dropped as part of his set.

A Concert Six Months From Now The Kids Are All Dying Angel Mona Lisa, Mona Lisa I Don't Miss You at All Only a Lifetime Around My Neck Partners in Crime Naked Medieval I Lost a Friend The 90s Break My Heart Again Till Forever Falls Apart Let's Fall in Love for the Night