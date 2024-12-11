Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special: BBC drops fresh look - 11 photos show what to expect

Plenty for Gavin and Stacey fans to pour over before Christmas 👀

Gavin and Stacey fans have opened the door on their advent calendar to find a real pre-Christmas treat. The BBC has offered a proper look at the final ever episode of the beloved show.

Ruth Jones and James Cordon confirmed earlier this year that there would be one last trip to Barry and Billericay this festive season. It comes half a decade after the previous Christmas special - which ended with Nessa asking Smithy to marry her.

Announcing the special, the BBC invited fans to “catch up with the Shipmans and the Wests for the very last time and maybe find out what exactly did happen on that fishing trip”. The episode will air on Christmas Day 2024 - and the Beeb has confirmed the start time.

Dave's Coaches is back for the last Gavin and Stacey episode - and is Smithy dressed for a wedding?

1. Dave's Coaches

Dave's Coaches is back for the last Gavin and Stacey episode - and is Smithy dressed for a wedding? | BBC/Toffee International Ltd./Tom Jackson Photo: BBC/Toffee International Ltd./Tom Jackson

Nessa (Ruth Jones), Stacey (Joanna Page), Gwen (Melanie Walters), Bryn (Rob Brydon), Gavin (Mathew Horne).

2. On the road again

Nessa (Ruth Jones), Stacey (Joanna Page), Gwen (Melanie Walters), Bryn (Rob Brydon), Gavin (Mathew Horne). | BBC/Toffee International Ltd./Tom Jackson Photo: BBC/Toffee International Ltd./Tom Jackson

Stacey (Joanna Page), Jason (Robert Wilfort), Nessa (Ruth Jones), Smithy (James Corden), Gavin (Mathew Horne).

3. Reunited again

Stacey (Joanna Page), Jason (Robert Wilfort), Nessa (Ruth Jones), Smithy (James Corden), Gavin (Mathew Horne). | BBC/Toffee International Ltd./Tom Jackson Photo: BBC/Toffee International Ltd./Tom Jackson

Mick (Larry Lamb), Pam (Alison Steadman), Bryn (Rob Brydon), Jason (Robert Wilfort)

4. Barry comes to Essex

Mick (Larry Lamb), Pam (Alison Steadman), Bryn (Rob Brydon), Jason (Robert Wilfort) | BBC/Toffee International Ltd./Tom Jackson Photo: BBC/Toffee International Ltd./Tom Jackson

