Crowds gathered at the Piece Hall in Halifax to watch the star-studded event. Filmed in and around West Yorkshire, Gentleman Jack series one followed Lister’s life as she inherited her uncle’s fading estate, Shibden Hall in Halifax, which she attempted to restore while beginning a romance with Walker.

Series two, set in 1834, picks up just four weeks after series one ended with all eyes on Lister and Walker as they set up home together at Shibden as wife and wife, determined to combine their estates and become a power couple.

Scroll down to see 16 photos from the glittering event by The Yorkshire Post photographer Bruce Rollinson.

High spirits Suranne Jones laughs with co-star Gemma Whelan and writer and executive producer Sally Wainwright on the red carpet

The Piece Hall Crowds gather at The Piece Hall to see the stars

Arriving Suranne Jones and Gemma Whelan - who play Gentleman Jack and Marian Lister respectively - arrive on the red carpet

Marian Lister Gemma Whelan attends the series 2 premiere