Gemma Whelan, Suranne Jones and Sally Wainwright on the Red Carpet in the Piece Hall, Halifax, for the Premier Screening of the next series of Gentleman Jack.

Gentleman Jack series 2: High spirits at the Piece Hall as Suranne Jones and co-stars walk red carpet at premiere

Gentleman Jack stars Suranne Jones and Gemma Whelan walked the red carpet alongside the show's creator Sally Wainwright at the premiere of series two on Tuesday (March 29).

Crowds gathered at the Piece Hall in Halifax to watch the star-studded event. Filmed in and around West Yorkshire, Gentleman Jack series one followed Lister’s life as she inherited her uncle’s fading estate, Shibden Hall in Halifax, which she attempted to restore while beginning a romance with Walker.

Series two, set in 1834, picks up just four weeks after series one ended with all eyes on Lister and Walker as they set up home together at Shibden as wife and wife, determined to combine their estates and become a power couple.

1. High spirits

Suranne Jones laughs with co-star Gemma Whelan and writer and executive producer Sally Wainwright on the red carpet

2. The Piece Hall

Crowds gather at The Piece Hall to see the stars

3. Arriving

Suranne Jones and Gemma Whelan - who play Gentleman Jack and Marian Lister respectively - arrive on the red carpet

4. Marian Lister

Gemma Whelan attends the series 2 premiere

