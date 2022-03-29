Sally Wainwright’s hit series Gentleman Jack will return to TV screens for its second series in April 2022 and to mark the occasion, the BBC has released the first full-length feature trailer for season two.

Here is everything you need to know about Gentleman Jack season two so far.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When is the next season of Gentleman Jack coming out?

Suranne Jones attends the Gentleman Jack premiere in New York City. (Pic credit: Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images)

The new series will air on Sunday, April 10 2022 at 9pm.

Each episode will be released weekly and there will be eight episodes altogether this season.

The series was produced by Lookout Point for the BBC and is co-produced with HBO.

How can I watch Gentleman Jack season two?

The series will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

You can also take a sneak peek at the trailer from now to see what the characters will be up to in season two.

Who will be in season two of Gentleman Jack?

Many previous characters from season one will be returning including the three pillar characters: Anne Lister (Suranne Jones), Ann Walker (Sophie Rundle) and Mariana Lawton (Lydia Leonard).

Also returning to Shibden Hall for Gentleman Jack season two are Marian Lister (portrayed by Gemma Whelan), Aunt Anne Lister (Gemma Jones), Jeremy Lister (Timothy West), Lady Vere Cameron (Jodhi May), Elizabeth Sutherland (Katherine Kelly), Captain George Sutherland (Derek Riddell), Aunt Ann Walker (Stephanie Cole), William Priestley (Peter Davison), Eliza Priestley (Amelia Bullmore), Christopher Rawson (Vincent Franklin), Jeremiah Rawson (Shaun Dooley), Elizabeth Cordingley (Rosie Cavaliero), Samuel Washington (Joe Armstrong), Ben Sowden (Anthony Flanagan) and James Holt (George Costigan).

This season will also be introducing a new character, Anne Lister’s outrageous former lover, Isabella ‘Tib’ Norcliffe, who will be portrayed by Joanna Scanlan.