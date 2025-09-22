With only 94 days until Christmas (as of writing), and the subsequent quiet time around that area, it’s not that long until 2025 bids us adieu and we welcome 2026 - full of hopes, promises... and a fair few gigs already announced in Sheffield so far.

Rather than rest on any laurels, promoters in the city and nationwide have already announced some stunning events coming to Sheffield in 2026; be it the return of the Rock & Roll Circus at Don Valley Bowl in September, through the Florence + The Machine, YES and local heroes Def Leppard all with dates scheduled in the new year, and plenty more already on the event calendar.

We’ve taken a look through Ticketmaster, Skiddle, BandsinTown and more to bring to you 19 huge concerts coming to venues such as the Utilita Arena, Octagon and Sheffield City Hall that are simply unmissable this early out from 2026 - and with more to come in the upcoming months, it might pay to start saving a date for a couple of these gigs!

James Arthur - February 13 Get ready for an evening of soulful ballads and powerful vocals as James Arthur returns to Sheffield in 2026. The multi-platinum-selling artist will be performing his biggest hits and new material in what promises to be an unmissable show. Expect to be captivated by his heartfelt lyrics and unique sound. 📍 Utilita Arena, Broughton Lane, Sheffield S9 2DF | Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

Suede - February 13 The Britpop revival continues in 2026 as Suede perform in Sheffield. The iconic band will be performing their anthems and fan favourites, bringing their signature glam and swagger for one night only. This is your chance to see one of the most influential bands of their generation live on stage. 📍 Octagon Centre, Clarkson Street, Sheffield S10 2TQ | HELLE ARENSBAK/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

Florence + The Machine - February 14 Celebrate Valentine's Day with the ethereal sounds of Florence and The Machine. Florence Welch's stunning vocals and the band's captivating instrumentals will fill the arena, creating a truly magical atmosphere. Prepare to be swept away by a performance that is both powerful and enchanting. 📍 Utilita Arena, Broughton Lane, Sheffield S9 2DF | Autumn de Wilde