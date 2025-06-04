Speculation grows even more as several TBA slots appear on the 2025 Glastonbury timetable

Glastonbury Festival have released their official timetable for 2025.

However, amongst the 3000 acts and their set times comes a series of TBAs throughout the timetable.

They join the mystery of who “Patchwork,” performing on the Pyramid Stage on Saturday, could really be.

Glastonbury launched their official timetable of events earlier this week , with the over 3000 bands performing at Worthy Farm now learning who they may end up clashing with.

But there are still a number of gaps throughout the festival line-up that have continued to generate speculation who could end up performing a secret set at Worthy Farm this year.

For example, there is a conspicuous TBA on the Pyramid Stage on the Friday of the festival at 4:55pm between Burning Spear and Alanis Morissette, while on Saturday, another TBA has been advertised between 7:30pm and 8:30pm,

There is also the case of a mysterious act named “Patchwork” are scheduled to appear on the Pyramid Stage on Saturday between 6:00pm - 7:00pm - evoking a similar feeling many had when The ChurnUps performed in 2023, only to reveal themselves as the Foo Fighters.

Who could the TBA acts be at Glastonbury Festival 2025?

Glastonbury Festival have released their full timetable for 2025's event - but fans are guessing on the identities of several TBAs and a Pyramid Stage act. | Joe Maher/Getty Images

OLBG have provided us with the latest odds regarding who could be performing at Glastonbury 2025 as one of the several TBA acts performing this year, and with wild rumours suggesting Lady Gaga could be one of the artists - their odds seem at present a little more grounded.

Currently, Haim are leading the pack with a strong 75% chance (1/3 odds), making them a hot favourite to headline. Close behind are Mumford & Sons at 66.7% (1/2 odds), suggesting they're also a very strong contender.

Other acts in the mix include Lewis Capaldi , who sits at a 50% chance (1/1 odds), while Robbie Williams is a less likely but still possible option at 25% (3/1 odds). Gorillaz round out the list as with a 12.5% chance (7/1 odds) they’ll play, after Kings of Leon’s odds were scrapped after the cancellation of shows owing to injury.

However there is still hope that perhaps Pulp could be the mysterious “Patchwork” act on the Pyramid Stage on Saturday. There have been rumours circulating among fans on forums like eFestivals that Candida Doyle, Pulp's keyboardist , recently posted something on social media about her "patchwork" being all she could think about.

Then there is some speculation that Lorde could be at this year’s festival; with a new album on the horizon and celebrated surprise appearances alongside Charli XCX at Coachella this year , could the Kiwi make the trip to Worthy Farm again this year?

Glastonbury Festival 2025 - set times for Pyramid, Other and West Holts Stages

Friday June 27 2025

Pyramid Stage

10:15pm - 11:45pm: The 1975

8:15pm - 9:25pm: Biffy Clyro

6:15pm - 7:15pm: Alanis Morissette

4:55pm - 5:30pm: TBA

3:00pm - 4:00pm: Burning Spear

1:30pm - 2:30pm: CMAT

12:00pm - 1:00pm: Supergrass

Other Stage

10:30pm - 11:45pm: Loyle Carner

8:30pm - 9:30pm: Busta Rhymes

6:45pm - 7:45pm: Gracie Abrams

5:15pm - 6:15pm: Franz Ferdinand

3:45pm - 4:45pm: Wet Leg

2:15pm - 3:15pm: Inhaler

1:00pm - 1:45pm: Rizzle Kicks

11:30am - 12:30pm: Fabio & Grooverider And The Outlook Orchestra

West Holts Stage

10:15pm - 11:45pm: Maribou State

8:30pm - 9:30pm: Badbadnotgood

7:00pm - 8:00pm: Denzel Curry

5:30pm - 6:30pm: En Vogue

4:00pm - 5:00pm: Vieux Farka Toure

2:30pm - 3:25pm: Glass Beams

1:00pm - 2:00pm: Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso

11:30am - 12:30pm: Corto.Alto

Saturday June 28 2025

Pyramid Stage

10:00pm - 11:45pm: Neil Young And The Chrome Hearts

8:00pm - 9:00pm: Raye

6:00pm - 7:00pm: Patchwork

4:30pm - 5:30pm: John Fogerty

3:00pm - 4:00pm: The Script

1:30pm - 2:30pm: Brandi Carlile

12:00pm - 1:00pm: Kaiser Chiefs

Other Stage

10:30pm - 11:45pm: Charli XCX

8:30pm - 9:30pm: Deftones

6:45pm - 7:45pm: Ezra Collective

5:00pm - 6:00pm: Amyl & The Sniffers

3:30pm - 4:30pm: Weezer

2:00pm - 3:00pm: Beabadoobee

12:45pm - 1:30pm: Good Neighbours

11:30am - 12:15pm: Alessi Rose

West Holts Stage

10:15pm - 11:45pm: Doechii (pictured)

8:30pm - 9:30pm: Amaarae

7:00pm - 8:00pm: Greentea Peng

5:30pm - 6:30pm: Yussef Dayes

4:00pm - 5:00pm: Kneecap

2:30pm - 3:30pm: Bob Vylan

1:00pm - 2:00pm: Nilüfer Yanya

11:30am - 12:30pm: Infinity Song

Sunday June 29 2025

Pyramid Stage

9:45pm - 11:15pm: Olivia Rodrigo

7:45pm - 8:45pm: Noah Kahan

6:00pm - 7:00pm: Nile Rodgers & Chic

3:45pm - 5:15pm: Rod Stewart

2:00pm - 3:00pm: The Libertines

12:30pm - 1:30pm: Celeste

11:15am - 12:00pm: The Selecter

Other Stage

9:45pm - 11:15pm: The Prodigy

7:45pm - 8:45pm: Wolf Alice

6:00pm - 7:00pm: Snow Patrol

4:30pm - 5:30pm: Turnstile

3:00pm - 3:45pm: Joy Crookes

1:45pm - 2:30pm: Shaboozey

12:30pm - 1:15pm: Nadine Shah

11:15am - 12:00pm: Louis Dunford

West Holts Stage

9:45pm - 11:15pm: Overmono

8:00pm - 9:00pm: Parcels

6:30pm - 7:30pm: The Brian Jonestown Massacre

5:00pm - 6:00pm: Goat

3:30pm - 4:30pm: Black Uhuru

2:00pm - 3:00pm: Cymande

12:30pm - 1:30pm: Abel Selaocoe & The Bantu Ensemble

11:00am - 12:00pm: Thandii