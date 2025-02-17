The organisers are keeping their cards close to their chest this year, but owing to the fact that Wireless 2025 finally revealed their headline act over the weekend, could we see the Eavis’ follow suite sooner rather than later?

Admittedly it does take some of the fun out of guessing who could be performing at Worthy Farm this year, with speculation once again mounting and a host of new names having entered the running with fans and festivalgoers alike now we’re in a new month and now certain artists have declared for certain festivals.

We’ve swept across social media, Reddit and the good folks at eFestivals to round up 15 more names rumoured to be taking part at Glastonbury Festival this year, including a former Leeds and Reading headline act that could bring their pop-punk to Worthy Farm in July 2025.

FKA Twigs Rumours are swirling that FKA Twigs could bring her boundary-pushing artistry to Glastonbury this year. If true, expect a spellbinding set full of ethereal vocals, avant-garde visuals, and genre-defying sounds.

Future Islands Could we see Future Islands return to Worthy Farm? With Samuel T. Herring's unmistakable dance moves and their synth-driven anthems, this would be a must-see moment for festivalgoers.

Kasabian With a history of delivering electrifying festival sets, Kasabian are among the names floating around for Glastonbury 2025. If the rumours hold true, expect an explosive show packed with indie-rock anthems.

Alanis Morissette Could Alanis Morissette finally be making her long-awaited Glastonbury debut? If the whispers are right, fans can look forward to a set full of '90s classics and deeply personal storytelling.