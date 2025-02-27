Green Man 2025: Kneecap, Wet Leg, Underworld and more revealed for this year’s festival - current line-up
- Green Man 2025 have revealed their first wave of acts performing at this year’s festival.
- The likes of Kneecap, TV on the Radio, Underworld and Wet Leg are set as your headliners for 2025.
- Here’s the current line up for Green Man 2025, which became the first UK festival to sell out this year.
The sold-out Green Man Festival, taking place across August 14 to August 17 2025, has revealed this year’s line-up of names, no doubt prompting some feelings of FOMO.
The first wave of acts for this year's event at Glanusk Estate, Brecon Beacons includes Irish hip-hop sensations and BAFTAs 2025 nominees Kneecap, Mercury Prize nominees Wet Leg, UK dance legends Underworld and alternative group TV on The Radio as this year’s headline acts.
They are joined by an incredible cast of artists throughout this year’s festival, with notable inclusions CMAT, Perfume Genius, Beth Gibbons, Yard Act and Greentea Peng among the host of acts those lucky enough to have picked up a ticket can expect over the duration of the festival.
Tickets for this years’ festival sold out in 60 minutes when they went on sale in late 2024, with organisers citing that it is the first UK music festival of 2025 that has completely sold out.
Green Man 2025 - current line-up
August 14 2025
- Kneecap
- Adwaith
- W.H. Lung
- Tristwch Y Fenywod
- Georgia Ruth
- Midding
- Nancy Williams
- Peiriant
- The Social
August 15 2025
- Wet Leg
- Wunderhorse
- Greentea Peng
- John Grant
- Los Campesinos!
- Panda Bear
- Alan Sparhawk
- MIKE
- DITZ
- Annie & The Caldwells
- DOVE
- IceMorph
- Nadia Reid
- Pictish Trail
- Ishmael Ensemble
- The Joy
- Jacob Alon
- HiTech
- @
- Greg Mendez
- Horse Jumper Of Love
- Delivery
- Robin Kester
- Pys Melyn
- Adult DVD
- Alphabet
- Silver Gore
- Oreglo
- Yuuf
- PRAH - Hiro Ama, and TaliaBle
August 16 2026
- Underworld
- CMAT
- Perfume Genius
- MJ Lenderman & The Wind
- English Teacher
- Fat Dog
- Gwenno
- Rich(ard) Dawson
- Just Mustard
- John Glacier
- Caroline
- Broadside Hacks presents a tribute to Bob Dylan
- Derya Yıldırım & Grup Şimşek
- Melin Melyn
- Daisy Rickman
- mark william lewis
- DJ Paulette
- jasmine.4.t, Chalk
- YHWH Nailgun
- Friko
- Allegra Krieger
- Boss Morris
- BLACK FONDU
- HONESTY
- Pem
- Truthpaste
- Westside Cowboy
- Don Leisure
- Dutty Disco
August 17 2025
- TV On The Radio
- Beth Gibbons
- Yard Act
- Nilüfer Yanya
- Warmduscher
- Cassandra Jenkins
- Big Special
- Good Sad Happy Bad
- Being Dead
- Upchuck
- Naima Bock
- Hannah Cohen
- Faux Real
- Joshua Idehen
- Oisin Leech
- Cloth
- Rocket
- Folk Bitch Trio
- Bridget Hayden and the Apparitions
- Aga Ujma
- Astles
- Cruel Sister
- Muriel
- RIP Magic
- Deptford Northern Soul Club
- Popperz.
