There's admittedly been a brief respite between holidays, but the late May Half Term break is upon us, with some scratching their heads about what to do over the next week (May 24 - June 1 2025).

Thankfully, there's plenty on offer around Yorkshire and the Yorkshire Coast to keep everyone entertained before the big summer holiday getaway – which for many across the country, starts around June 23, 2025, so mark that on your calendar if you haven't yet.

But before then, we've amassed 35 different events that range from trails and activities to a bit of hands-on edutainment for those who still want their little ones to learn something over the half-term. Though some of the events might seem pricey, they are also the ones where attendees will take something home with them; be it slime, a trinket from a trail, or even something woollen if you're around the Leeds area.

Here’s our pick of what’s on offer this May Half Term to help inspire some suggestions around the dinner table later this week

1 . May Half Term at Stump Cross Caverns - May Half Term 2025 Explore Stump Cross Caverns this May Half Term! Enjoy The Crystal Experience Workshop, Fossil Dig Fun, Geode Cracking, Gem Panning, and a UV Guided Tour. Perfect for subterranean family fun! 📍 Stump Cross Caverns, Greenhow Hill, Pateley Bridge, Harrogate HG3 5JL Photo: SWNS Photo Sales

2 . Gootopia May Half Term - Tutti Frutti - May 24 - June 1 2025 Join the team at Gootopia for Tutti Frutti Slime – a vibrant fruit-scented slime in their immersive, hands-on workshop. It’s a screen-free, joy-filled experience that sparks creativity and giggles. Workshops are led by our friendly Slime Experts, include our famous giant slime making, and each person takes home two tubs of their unique creation. 📍Gravity Active, Xscape, Gootopia, Castleford WF10 4TA/Gravity Active (Upstairs, Leisure Park, Cardigan Fields, Kirkstall Rd, Burley, Leeds LS4 2DG | Steve Riding Photo Sales

3 . Harrogate Bounce - May 24 - June 1 2025 Get ready for indoor inflatable fun at Harrogate Bounce this May Half Term! Running from 24th May- 1st June. With a dedicated toddler area, indoor pony rides, and meet the animals, there's something for everyone. Enjoy inflatable assault courses, bouncy castles, activity centres, beat the goalie, and basketball. 📍 Harrogate Arena, Brackenthwaite Ln, Harrogate, HG3 1PW | Canva Photo Sales