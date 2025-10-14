Double, double toil and trouble, fire burn and cauldron bubble - the things that await you and almost have to be seen, when mayhem and mischief comes to Sheffield this Halloween.

To heavily borrow from Shakespeare.

But with the spooky season upon us, and with half-term just around the corner to boot, what better way to keep the young ones - and a certain few older types - occupied over the season with a series of Halloween-themed events taking place in Sheffield this month?

Be it something for the oldies with some classic macabre movies being shown, or picking out the perfect pumpkin for a Jack O Lantern, we’ve pulled together 19 events already confirmed for the city this year, with some events a nominal grazing of silver across the palms of those in charge of the proceedings. Or contactless, if you don’t happen to carry any silver on your person.

Now let it work. Mischief, thou art afoot!

1 . Whirlow's Indoor Pumpkin Patch (Until October 31) Forget the wellies and waterproofs, because Whirlow Hall Farm's Pumpkin Patch is all indoors in their very own lambing barn. This dog-friendly event is a great day out for the whole family, with Halloween-themed games, spooky crafts for kids, and a paint-your-pumpkin station. Tickets are £2 per person, with under 12s going free (pumpkins are not included in the ticket price). Pre-booking is advised. 📍 Whirlow Hall Farm, Whirlow Ln, Sheffield S11 9QF | Deborah Jackson from Pixabay Photo Sales

2 . Wyrd Sisters by Terry Pratchett (October 14-18) The Tudor Players present their Terry Pratchett production with a stage adaptation of the much-loved Discworld novel, Wyrd Sisters. This production, which raises money for Ashgate Hospice, takes Shakespeare's Macbeth and gives it a hilarious, magical twist. Join three eccentric witches as they try to save the kingdom from a wicked duke and duchess. 📍 Library Theatre, Tudor Square, Surrey Street S1 1XZ | Provided Photo Sales

3 . Witches and Wizards Magical Trail (October 18 - November 2) Head to the Tropical Butterfly House for a magical Halloween experience! This event features a Witches and Wizards trail where families can wander through the park and complete challenges to earn a wizard certificate. The trail winds through a woodland walk with a creepy witch's cabin and a haunted tractor-trailer ride. Get dressed up and look out for spooky spot prizes for the best costumes! 📍 Tropical Butterfly House Wildlife Conservation Park, Woodsetts Road, North Anston, Sheffield S25 4EQ | Robert Smith Photo: Robert Smith Photo Sales

4 . Floral Pumpkin Workshop (October 23) Join Groke Coffee for a delightful and creative workshop where you'll learn to transform a pumpkin into a stunning floral centrepiece. Under expert guidance, you'll be shown how to prepare your pumpkin as a natural vessel and arrange beautiful autumnal flowers and foliage. No prior experience is needed, and all materials, tools, and equipment are provided. 📍 Groke Coffee, 1A Kelham Square, Sheffield S3 8RY | Shelbee Buzz Photo Sales