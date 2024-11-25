I'm a Celeb 2024: which celebrity is doing the Bush Tucker trial tonight? ITV challenge explained
- Public voted on the next Bush Tucker trial
- The celebrity who will take on the challenge has been confirmed.
- But what kind of trial will they face?
Tulisa will be the next star to will face a gruelling Bush Tucker trial in I’m a Celebrity, after ‘winning’ the latest public vote. The challenge will take place in Wednesday’s episode (November 27).
The N-Dubz singer and former X-Factor judge will take on Shock Around The Clock. Surely nothing terrible could be awaiting with such a cheery name.
The show is in its second full week now and ITV has confirmed how late episodes will end this week. It comes as two new bombshells entered the camp and the odds for who the favourites are have shifted.
Who is doing the Bush Tucker trial tonight?
The public once again had the chance to vote on which campmates would have to take on the latest Bush Tucker trial last night (November 26). Tulisa has been voted to take on Shock Around the Clock.
It will take place in Wednesday’s episode (November 27).
What is the Bush Tucker trial?
It is called Shock Around the Clock and will see Tulisa have to answer general knowledge questions whilst placed in a moving clock dial with creepy crawlies.
