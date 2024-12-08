I’m a Celebrity has been a fixture on the annual TV schedule for more than two decades. It has become an important milestone in the run-up to Christmas.

First debuting in 2002, the ITV series is now in its 24th series and has just crowned yet another winner. Danny Jones has become the latest king of the jungle, with just three stars left, your mind might be turning back to previous years.

Sam Thompson was the winner last year, however you might have completely forgotten who was the first champion of the beloved show. We’ve rounded up all of the winners throughout the history of I’m a Celebrity.

1 . Tony Blackburn - 2002 The very first winner of I’m a Celebrity was the radio DJ. He won the title ahead of Tara Palmer-Tomkinson and Christine Hamilton. | Dan Kitwood/Getty Images Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Phil Tufnell - 2003 It was a king of the jungle again in the second series of I’m a Celebrity. Former England cricketer Phil Tufnell won the show ahead of Josh Fashanu and Linda Barker. | Gareth Copley/Getty Images Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Kerry Katona - 2004 The first of two series to take place in 2004 saw the very first queen of the jungle crowned. The Atomic Kitten singer Kerry Katona won ahead of Jennie Bond and Peter Andre. | Antony Thompson for The Hygrove via Getty Images Photo: Antony Thompson for The Hygrove via Getty Images Photo Sales