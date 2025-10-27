It’s the final week before Halloween (or Samhain) finally arrives for another year, with houses across neighbourhoods across the region displaying a varying level of commitment to the event; some houses adorned with fake cobwebs, others seeing their climb up the stars to the front door populated with Jack O’Lanterns, readying for this Friday’s festivities.

While heading out to a house party, a concert or a pumpkin patch might be on the cards, for some others nothing appeals to them more than the chance to head out over the spooky season and really have their wits tested; be it by solving puzzles as a variety of eerie escape rooms, or generally having the wits shaken out of them with Halloween mazes and frightening train journeys into the sometimes otherworldly depth of Yorkshire rural areas.

We’ve pulled together, for your last-minute considerations, 13 interactive events for those with iron nerves - some of which are purely for the adults in the family, but a number are still family-friendly, provided there is an adult with the younger family members.

We’ve included in our details age-suitability, so you don’t have to explain it was someone in a costume to those family members who might have attended one of the more ‘visceral’ events listed.

So what creeped up on our radar for intensely interactive Halloween activities for 2025? Read on to find out more!

1 . Leeds Scare Maze (until November 2) Leeds' first dedicated city-centre scare maze is back and promising a cinematic level of fear. This immersive, four-level indoor maze features live actors, detailed sets, and jump scares designed to leave you breathless. Located just steps from the city's nightlife, it's the perfect adrenaline hit for an evening out. Minimum age is usually 12+, but under-16s must be accompanied by an adult. 📍 12 Heatons Court, Leeds, LS1 4LJ | Provided Photo Sales

2 . Yorkshire Scare Grounds Scream Park (until Nov 2) Celebrating its 15th year of fear, the Yorkshire Scare Grounds is the region's premier professional scream park. Your single ticket grants you access to a set route of multiple themed attractions and walk-through mazes, all packed with live actors and cinematic special effects. 📍 Hell Lane, Heath, Wakefield, WF1 5SH | Scare Directory Photo Sales

3 . Horror Hill (until November 1) The ultimate adults-only horror experience for those who truly want to immerse themselves. Billed as an overnight event, this intense attraction features free-roaming slasher characters hunting participants across a secluded site, blurring the line between a traditional scare maze and survival horror. This is not for the faint-hearted. 📍 Animal Magic Family Pet Retreat, Oakworth, BD22 0QJ | Canva Photo Sales