Interior Design Masters has been moved around by the BBC 👀

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Interior Design Masters has been moved again by the BBC.

It has been pulled from its usual Thursday evening slot.

But when is it on TV this week?

Fans of Interior Design Masters are certainly being kept on their toes by the BBC. The Alan Carr fronted show has been moved around by the broadcaster yet again.

Viewers were caught out after the hit show wasn’t in its usual slot on Thursday (May 8) last week - and instead was pushed to a day later. But the schedule tomfoolery is not over and it has been switched around again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But when exactly is Interior Design Masters on TV this week? Here’s all you need to know:

Why is Interior Design Masters not on Thursday?

Host Alan Carr and series judge Michelle Ogundehin follow the journey of ten talented interior designers competing for one life-changing contract with their dazzling designs | BBC

The early weeks of the show had a very consistent release schedule - with episodes airing at 8pm on Thursday evenings. However, for the second week in a row the show has been moved by the BBC.

It will not air on BBC One tomorrow (May 15) as expected - because of Eurovision. The Beeb is showing the second semi-final with coverage starting at 8pm, meaning Interior Design Masters has had to be moved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When is Interior Design Masters on TV this week?

The show has been moved forward a day and will be on BBC One today (May 14). It comes just five days after the previous episode came out.

It is due to start at 8pm and will last for around an hour. Interior Design Masters will be followed by Race Across the World.

What to expect from Interior Design Masters this week?

The preview for the latest episode, via Radio Times, reads: “The designers pair up and hit the high street, doing up two shops in the town of Rye, East Sussex. The first sells handmade paper and textiles from India, the second is a women's boutique and jewellers.

“The contestants have to come up with clever ways to improve the decor, layout and display of products before being critiqued by Michelle Ogundehin and guest judge Mary Portas - famed as the 'queen as shops'.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad