Is Love Island: All Stars on a Saturday? ITV2 weekend schedule explained

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Technology and TV writer

Published 18th Jan 2025, 07:01 BST
Love Island: All Stars plans for the weekend have been confirmed 📺
  • Love Island: All Stars is turning up the temperature in January.
  • The show has brought back favourites from over the last decade.
  • They are once again looking to find love.

The first week of Love Island: All Stars has come to an end. Fans might be wondering if they need to tune in on Saturday night as well.

The ITV2 reality show is broadcast nightly throughout its run - like its sister show which airs in the summer. It can be quite the commitment for viewers, even if the episodes are available to watch on catch up.

It might be just after Christmas, but you may have started to notice your social calendar starting to get busy again as we move through January. ITV has confirmed its weekend plans for the new season of Love Island - and this is all you need to know:

Is Love Island: All Stars on a Saturday?

The show will not be airing a new episode on Saturday nights this season. Instead ITV2 will be broadcasting a behind the scenes special called - Unseen Bits.

The synopsis reads: “Join Iain Stirling for a jam-packed show of hilarious moments, the best unaired bits, and exclusive new content from an unforgettable first week back in the Villa.”

Love Island: All Stars will return with a proper brand new episode on Sunday night - so make sure you don’t forget about that.

What time is Love Island: All Stars this Saturday?

The ‘Unseen Bits’ episode will air in the usual Love Island time slot on ITV2. The episode is due to start at 9pm and will run until 10.05pm - including ad-breaks.

