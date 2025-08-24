Our picks of the events taking place today as part of the Leeds West Indian Carnival weekend

It’s one more day until the Leeds West Indian Carnival makes its procession through Leeds.

But before tomorrow, how about some events to occupy your lazy Sunday?

Here are our picks of what’s on offer today, and what you can expect from some of the events.

A king and/or queen has been crowned, and the route is all set for Monday’s Leeds West Indian Carnival Parade. So, how to occupy your time today?

Well, aside from soaking in all the atmosphere the carnival has to offer, from sumptuous cuisine to activities for all ages, there happen to be some performances on the agenda today, showing that it’s not just Bramham Park alive with the sound of music this weekend.

While one of the events is set in a bar -and by default, over 18s only - the other two events are perhaps the beating heart of Sunday’s events at Potternewton Park, as some of the best Sound systems come together to provide revellers with a soundtrack to the carnival, and a chance to experience some of the best Caribbean music has to offer.

So ahead of tomorrow’s “main event,” here’s what you should check out later today on Leeds West Indian Carnival Sunday.

What should I check out at the Leeds West Indian Carnival today?

J'ouvert morning parade gets the Things are going to get messy on Leeds West Indian Carnival Sunday, ahead of Monday’s parade led by the newly crowned King and/or Queen of the Carnival.underway | Steve Riding

Dancehall Vs Soca - Leeds Carnival Afterparty

Where : Revolución de Cuba Leeds, 64-68 Call Lane LS1 6DT

: Revolución de Cuba Leeds, 64-68 Call Lane LS1 6DT Time: 10pm BST

What is it?: A high-energy clash of two of the Caribbean's most infectious musical genres. Soca, originating from Trinidad and Tobago, is a vibrant, fast-paced rhythm that fuses soul and calypso—it's the driving heartbeat of carnival, designed to make you "jump up" and "wine." Pitted against it is Dancehall, the raw, bass-heavy sound of Jamaica that evolved from reggae and inspires a more energetic, free-flowing style of dance.

This event is a non-stop musical showdown where two DJs go head-to-head, dropping anthem after anthem from both genres. It’s not about who wins, but about celebrating the power of Caribbean music and its ability to get everyone on the dance floor - with promises of a special guest DJ direct from London.

Dutty Demolition J’ouvert

Where : Potternewton Park, Harehills Lane LS7 4HA

: Potternewton Park, Harehills Lane LS7 4HA Time: 2pm BST - 8pm BST

What is it?: Dutty Demolition is a raw, high-energy party that fully embraces the spirit of a traditional J’ouvert. The name itself tells you everything you need to know: "Dutty," or dirty, and "Demolition" speak to a wild, uninhibited celebration. This is not about fancy costumes; it's about letting go.

Prepare to get messy and have the time of your life as you dance to explosive soca and dancehall music. Participants are often covered in paint, powder, or mud as they jump up and get on bad. It’s a liberating, chaotic, and joyous event that’s a core part of the carnival experience

Black Music Festival

Where : Potternewton Park, Harehills Lane LS7 4HA

: Potternewton Park, Harehills Lane LS7 4HA Time: 12pm BST - 8pm BST

What is it?: The Black Music Festival is a vibrant, family-friendly event and a cultural centrepiece of the weekend's celebrations. It’s an all-day festival in the park that brings together a diverse range of genres rooted in Black music from around the world.

From the infectious rhythms of Reggae and Dancehall to the modern sounds of Afrobeats and R&B, the festival is a showcase of incredible musical talent. It's a lively atmosphere where you can relax, enjoy live performances from local and national artists, and celebrate the rich and varied contributions of Black music to global culture

Black Music Festival 2025 - lineup and set times

Main Stage (hosted by Say It With Ya Chest Podcast)

12:00-14:00: DJ Waves

14:00-14:05: West Yorkshire Lieutenant Opens Festival

14:05-15:00 Hypa Crew

15:00-15:15-Take It To The Stage Comp Finalists.

15:15-16:00 - Hypa Crew 16:00-17:00 Secret Set Bassline Showcase

17:00-18:00 Hypa Crew Rjc Dance School & Take It To The Stage Winners

18:00-18:30 - DJ Gargamel + Jahfet + Aneillyon Showcase

18:30-19:00 - Melissa Steel

19:00-19:45- Dyani Headline

Lovers Rock Den (Top Stage - hosted by Fluid Irie)

The sights and sounds continue today as the Leeds West Indian Carnival continues

14:00-14:45:-Fluid Irie

16:40-17:10: Winston Reedy

14:45-15:00: Ras Fidel

17:10-17:40: Mike Αntony

15:00-15:15: Melo D

17:40-18:10: Kenny B & Love Injection

15:15-15:45: Ossie Gad

18:10-18:40: Kush I

15:45-16:00: Singer

18:40-19:10: Earl 16

16:00-16:30: Fluid Irie

19:10-20:00: Saxon Sound

16:30-16:40: Carman