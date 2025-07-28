Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’re gonna take it way back,” Leon Bridges intones beneath the brim of his hat.

A sea of double-denim cowboys behind him - in fact, the Atlanta-born star’s band, nary out of place beneath blue Calderdale skies - strike up a tune.

“It’s only ten years or so,” he admits. “But it’s still back.”

It certainly feels like it is way back.

Ten years ago, the Georgian hit transatlantic top tens with debut Coming Home, a fabulously burnished collection of vintage R&B structures given some serious twenty-first century zeal.

Since then, diminishing commercial returns in the charts have given way to increased critical fame; the slick soul of his breakthrough has moved west and into country territory.

Last year’s self-titled fourth record found a star in the process of a reinvention previously hinted towards but never fully explored, a further expansion of his sonic palate and tastemaker status.

Leon Bridges at The Piece Hall | Jeff Speed

Here, its southern stylings form the bedrock of a ninety-minute plus set that rattles through his back catalogue with impressively elastic musicality, but sometimes finds itself locked in a battle to enchant an audience.

The tunes are great - newish gem Panther City is buoyant stuff, carried by its easy listening sway, while old favourite Flowers barrels along with a real soul swing - and Bridges finds a smokey wispiness near the top of his register that truly hits, such as on the brassy Steam with its echoes of Paul Simon and Peter Gabriel.

Yet the crowd before him often feels too blissed out to fully soak up the nuances, prone to scattershot chattering during his more poignant moments.

Still, there’s enough material to conjure up a big reaction or two - River unsurprisingly proves to earn the most hearty reception of the night - and a sharp encore gets Bridges back on top.

“You have been wonderful,” he murmurs.