Love Island star Sophie Lee has 'no regrets’ - despite early exit from ITV villa

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Digitial Reporter

Published 11th Jun 2025, 10:40 BST
Love Island’s first departing star has ‘no regrets’ over her time in the villa - despite how brief it was 💕
  • Sophie Lee was the first person to leave Love Island this season.
  • She was dumped from ITV show after Shakira partnered up with Harry.
  • But the 29-year-old has declared ‘summer isn’t over’.

The first person to be dumped from the new season of Love Island has said she doesn’t “regret anything” about her time on the show. Sophie Lee was sent packing after singleton Shakira decided to couple up with her partner Harry.

Two new bombshells are set to arrive and cause even more drama in a matter of hours. The latest episode is set to begin at 9pm on ITV2 this evening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Joined NationalWorld Today yet? - breaking news in your inbox - sign up now.

Following her exit from the villa, Sophie Lee has reflected on her brief time on the show. Here’s all you need to know:

Love Island star declares ‘summer isn’t over’ after early exit

Sophie with Harry on Love IslandSophie with Harry on Love Island
Sophie with Harry on Love Island | ITV

Despite only starting on Monday (June 9), the ITV2 show has already waved goodbye to one of the day one contestants. Sophie Lee was sent home after a brutal re-coupling in which her original partner Harry coupled up with Shakira instead.

She said: “As long as he’s happy. I know for me, what I make of my life is down to me. I don’t regret anything I’ve done. I did everything that I wanted to do. And summer’s not over.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Discussing how she felt on arriving in the villa, Sophie added: “I was so ecstatic, I was so nervous, so intrigued… you’ve never met any of these people, never seen anyone or anything. It’s a surreal moment because you’ve never experienced that in your life.

“I was so excited to meet people, I’m a people’s person, especially with my job. I have such a passion for learning people’s stories, getting to know people and this is why I think my dating experience is so different; I’m automatically tuned to not judge people by what they look like and to know about their stories before judging them.

“I just was myself, fully. My silly, wonderful and little bit cautious (but that’s just me) self.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:BoostTVITVLove Island

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice