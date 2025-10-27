This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Not content with a busy end to 2025, the group are set to entertain fans at open-air concerts next summer.

Madness has added three new tour dates to their 2026 itinerary next summer.

The band are set to play three open-air shows in Lincoln, Newmarket and Newton Le Willows.

They come after the band’s extensive UK tour this year - here’s how you can get tickets to all their upcoming dates.

Ska-pop legends Madness are set to continue their momentum into 2026, announcing a series of major UK outdoor dates as part of their ongoing Hit Parade Tour.

The announcement follows an extraordinary period for the band, which saw them earn their first-ever UK Number One studio album with 2023’s Theatre Of The Absurd Presents C’est La Vie.

The upcoming concerts will feature a barrage of hits from their new greatest hits album, Hit Parade, due out on November 21, and showcase the energy that has defined them for nearly five decades.

Founding member Suggs and the "Nutty Boys" are promising spectacular shows at historic venues next summer, following their eagerly awaited winter arena run.

Where are Madness touring in the UK in 2025 and 2026?

We’ve included the current list of tour dates Madness are set to embark on later this year, with the newest additions for their 2026 schedule as follows:

When can I get tickets for Madness’ UK tour?

2026 Outdoor Show tickets

The first wave of tickets for Madness’ outdoor shows in 2026 will be available to those with O2 Priority or through artist pre-sales when they go live from 10am GMT on October 29, with promoter, Live Nation and Ticketmaster pre-sales to follow at 10am GMT on October 30.

General ticket sales for the outdoor shows will then take place from 10am GMT on October 31 through leading ticketing outlets including Ticketmaster.

2025 UK tour shows

The remaining tickets to Madness’ 2025 shows are still on sale through Ticketmaster and all leading ticketing outlets.