The popular Malton Christmas Festival has been cancelled due to ‘serious safety concerns’ amid storm Darragh.

The organisers of the Malton Christmas Festival have decided to cancel this weekend’s Christmas Market due to forecasts of severe gale force winds from storm Darragh.

The event was to take place on Saturday, December 7 and Sunday, December 8, 2024. However, for those still planning to visit the town, Malton’s independent shops and traders in the Market Place and beyond will remain open as usual.

Malton Christmas Festival. | Richard Ponter

Visitors can enjoy a warm Christmas welcome and explore a wide variety of hand-crafted products, festive treats, and unique gifts.

Head of Visit Malton CIC, the organisation behind the festival, Mark Brayshaw, said: “While visitors to Christmas markets are typically prepared for cold temperatures and occasional rain, the forecasted gale-force winds present a serious safety concern, especially as many of our traders rely on gazebos and a marquee.

“After closely monitoring the weather and consulting with our marquee supplier, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the event this weekend.

“Road closures will now be lifted, allowing visitors to take advantage of Malton’s year-round free parking in the heart of the town.